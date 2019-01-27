The name Connor Bell could soon be ringing loudly in the ears of the world's field athletes.

If you don't yet recognise the name Connor Bell, just wait a few years – this young man is set to become New Zealand's next great athlete.

The 17-year-old discus thrower has been breaking records and winning medals in youth competitions all over the world, including winning at last year's Youth Commonwealth Games. He also finished the 2018 Youth Olympics with a gold medal, demolishing the rest of the competition.

"Absolutely stoked with how I went in Buenos Aires. It was a really tough competition and there was a lot of pressure coming out here," said Bell.

How he copes with this pressure, however, is unique: "For the first time there was a lot of music blaring and a lot going on. So I just had a little dance to shake all the emotion out.

"It really helped as when the time came the whole crowd just disappeared and it was just me and the discus," he said. "I also know I have a lot of people behind me, pushing for me to do well and I don't want to let them down.

"Mum and dad have been with me the whole way; I couldn't have done it without them."

Parents Stephen and Jenette are proud of everything their son has achieved and his bright future.

"Connor has worked really hard to get where he is, we're so proud of everything he has achieved and the dedication he has shown," says Stephen.

"Being a youth athlete, there isn't a lot of financial help in getting Connor to competitions across the country and further afield internationally. When ORIX New Zealand first donated to Connor in 2017, we couldn't believe it. Out of the blue this company just decided to help Connor out.

"When Connor was heading over to the Youth Olympics in Argentina (in 2018) we reached out to ORIX, to let them know so they could follow his progress. We were thrilled when they offered to help us out again.

"Usually it's only at the adult stages that athletes get financial support – and leading up to this can be really challenging for a family to support their child. So, we would like to say a massive thank you to ORIX NZ. Their assistance has been fantastic."

ORIX general manager Barry Nicholson put it very simply: "We regularly donate to the community we work and live in. We wanted to help out youth athletes coming through and give them a hand in the earlier stages of their career when there isn't usually much corporate assistance.

"Then we really started watching Connor and saw the potential he has. We have a lot of sporting fans in house and we loved following his journey through Buenos Aires.

Hopefully we will continue to be a part of his journey as he transitions through the senior ranks."

So keep an eye out for Connor Bell – a name likely to ring in our ears in the years to come.