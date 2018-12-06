What can you do if you are worried about a loved one spending Christmas alone?

For families of older loved ones, the Christmas and summer season can come with worry, especially if you are considering going on holiday.

It's not only families that worry. Older people themselves will often be the first to say that they don't want to be a burden.

To ease concerns as to how loved ones will manage on their own, Ryman offer respite care to suit your needs over the holiday period. The levels of respite care are resthome, and in most villages, hospital and dementia care, where care can be provided for as long as you need – whether it's for a single night or a few weeks.

It's a great way for your loved one to gain a first-hand experience of a retirement village lifestyle, and what better time than Christmas and the summer season! Where they can enjoy the festivities and be surrounded by the warmth and kindness of the village community. All whilst receiving the care they need.

Care at Ryman villages is individualised to suit residents' needs. Our electronic care programme, myRyman Care, provides detailed information about each resident – and it's right there in their care room. Which greatly benefits respite residents as it enables care staff to get to know their needs and preferences sooner.

As for the social aspect of village life, you only have to walk into a village dining room at lunchtime to experience how residents connect through a shared dining experience. Weary Dunlop Head Chef Lawrence Manohara-Seelan who regularly mingles with residents as they dine, sees this every day.

"You can see the connections as friendships develop and grow at the different tables, and you understand that it's not just about eating – it's a social experience" he says.

Central to those shared dining experiences are Ryman Delicious menus, where your loved one will enjoy the perfect balance of classic and innovative meal choices. There are three choices at mealtimes including a vegetarian option and the ability to cater for special dietary requirements.

It's reassuring to know there are care options available that will work best for your family, and most importantly will provide the best care for your loved one.

For more information about respite care at one of Ryman's 31 villages,

please call 0800 000 290.