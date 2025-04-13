This article was prepared by Wilderness Motorhome Rentals and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

A campervan holiday is one of the best ways to see New Zealand.

For many travellers, both local and international, a New Zealand campervan holiday has become the ultimate way to explore the country’s diverse landscapes at your own pace.

Combining the flexibility of self-drive travel with the comforts of home, a well-equipped motorhome can feel like having your very own Airbnb on wheels – only with million-dollar views that change by the day.

But while the freedom of a campervan holiday is part of the draw, the practicalities of planning a trip – from choosing the right vehicle to understanding driving conditions – are just as important.

Getting started

Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned road tripper, Wilderness Motorhomes’ helpful guide to motorhome camping in New Zealand is a must-read. It covers everything from creating an unforgettable itinerary to the top campervan sites in New Zealand.

It’s important to select a vehicle that matches your travel style. Solo travellers and couples might find a compact van works well, while families may need extra living space and amenities.

Campervan licence requirements are fairly straightforward – most visitors can drive a motorhome in New Zealand with a standard full licence from their home country, provided it’s in English or accompanied by an approved translation.

Planning the route

New Zealand’s size and infrastructure make it well-suited to campervan travel. The country’s network of holiday parks, campgrounds, and freedom camping sites means there’s almost always a place to stop, whether you’re navigating the remote corners of Fiordland or cruising along the Coromandel coast.

The geography invites slow travel. While the temptation might be to cover as much ground as possible, experienced travellers often recommend allowing extra time to account for winding roads, changing weather, and the inevitable stops at scenic lookouts.

Both islands offer distinct experiences. The South Island is renowned for its alpine passes, national parks, and rugged coastlines, while the North Island combines geothermal activity with rich cultural sites. Many opt for itineraries that balance iconic destinations with quieter, lesser-known spots.

One of the biggest advantages of travelling by motorhome is the freedom to stop wherever takes your fancy, whether it’s a DoC campsite beside a forest or a beachside holiday park.

Staying safe and comfortable

Safety on the road remains a priority, especially for those unfamiliar with New Zealand’s often narrow, rural roads. Regular breaks, realistic daily driving distances, and understanding local road rules and closely monitoring speed limits all contribute to a smoother experience.

And while modern campervans are designed for comfort, packing smart – with layers for varying temperatures and essentials for cooking on the go – can make a big difference.

Wilderness Motorhomes stands out for its commitment to customer care and authentic experiences. Their fleet of modern, comfortable motorhomes is designed to handle New Zealand’s diverse environments, and their expert team provides personal advice on routes, safety, and local recommendations.

Ready to start your journey?

A New Zealand campervan holiday is one of the best ways to explore the beauty and diversity of Aotearoa – offering flexibility, comfort, and the chance to immerse yourself in nature every step of the way. For a deeper dive into planning your trip and making the most of your time on the road, head to Wilderness’s full guide to motorhome camping in New Zealand.

With expert advice, insider tips, and real-world insights, it’s the perfect starting point for your next adventure.