New shopping trend on Covid's heels

People dip into virtual spa pools in the garden through a new app devised by Kiwi manufacturer.

As Covid continues to bite, a new high-tech tool has been developed enabling Kiwis to shop for luxury portable spa pools from the comfort of their own home.

Local spa pool brand Hot Springs Spas has launched an app using augmented reality which gives people the chance to "see" the pool true-to-scale on their property before they buy.

The app - known as Virtual View AR - is the result of the retail industry having to adapt to profound changes in shopping trends in the past year, says Managing Director Dale Paretovich.

"Retail businesses across New Zealand have had to adapt to an ever changing landscape," he says. "We have been fortunate to witness, partake and lead trends and this experience has allowed us to evolve through constant innovation."

He says the greatest challenge facing the company as New Zealand entered its second Level 4 lockdown in August was to maintain the connection with its customers and spa pool shoppers.

"The knowledge we gained from listening to them during the last 12 months has enabled us to create the new augmented reality app – and making shopping easier than ever for Kiwis looking for home improvements."

Paretovich says the easy-to-use app is designed to answer Hot Spring Spas' most frequently asked customer question: "What will this spa look like in my garden?"

Photo / Supplied.

He says it takes the guesswork out of choosing the right spa: "Allowing customers to see any spa model in their own space with the touch of a button is cutting-edge - and topical considering the new lockdown."

The app allows people to visualise any spa model and colour combination. Once they have chosen their favourites they can be saved on the app for easy retrieval, forwarded to friends and family or sent directly to a local Hot Springs Spa dealer.

Paretovich says the app provides shoppers the ability to view all models in 3D, browse by Collection or size, select available cabinet and shell colour combinations, view spa specs and dimensions and place the spa in a desired place. It also allows it to be easily moved or rotated to the desired position.

Photo / Supplied.

After starting manufacture of portable and fully insulated spas in his garage in 1980, soon after Paretovich brought the Hot Springs Spa brand to New Zealand. Today the brand products are distributed to over 20 independent Hot Spring dealers in New Zealand and Australia.

The app can be accessed via the App Store or Google Play. To find out more go to Hot Spring augmented reality app or watch a demonstration video at youtu.be/Yb-yvjRyEDc