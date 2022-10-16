New resources to help dementia care

Photo / Supplied.

Ground-breaking modules win high praise from healthcare sector.

A new set of free educational resources, designed to enhance the way those living with dementia in Aotearoa New Zealand are cared for, has been welcomed with open arms by carers since being launched in early September.

Created by the New Zealand Dementia Foundation (NZDF) through a substantial grant from the CHT Aged Care Fund, the Dementia STARs (Short Trainings in Awareness and Responsiveness) educational resource kits have already been downloaded hundreds of times.

Dr Susan Gee, NZDF Sector Liaison Officer and Dementia STARs webinar host, says the feedback received so far from the healthcare sector has been overwhelmingly positive.

"We have been thrilled with the way Dementia STARs has been embraced by carers, with an incredible response complimenting the approachable, informative and relevant nature of the content," she says.

"It is estimated that at least 50 per cent of people living in aged residential care settings have some form of dementia, so ensuring access to this kind of information is essential for the long-term wellbeing of our older people."

Carriann Hall, Chief Executive, CHT Healthcare Trust. Photo / Supplied.

Designed to benefit the dementia care workforce including medical, nursing, support workers and educators, the eight Dementia STARs modules are built on expert research on dementia and are based on sound educational principles tailored to the needs of those who care for people with dementia in all types of settings.

Each of the modules introduces a person-centred approach to a key element of care when supporting people living with dementia spanning bathing, senses, pain management, falls, delirium, eating well, hydration and continence.

The resources give flexibility in delivery with a facilitator's kit - which has everything needed to run an engaging face-to-face education session - along with a pre-recorded webinar pitched to be practical and relatable for carers of all backgrounds, especially our kaiāwhina workforce such as healthcare assistants. A mix of practical examples and ideas, along with links to research encourages the exchange of experiences, and creative responses.

Training face-to-face in a group setting is believed to be the most effective and engaging way to deliver training sessions so a mix of practical examples and ideas, along with links to research, has been developed to encourage the exchange of experiences, and creative responses.

Dr Matthew Croucher, Chair, NZ Dementia Foundation (left) and Dr Susan Gee, Sector Liaison Office (right). Photo / Supplied.

A charitable trust in the residential aged care sector, with a focus on purpose rather than profit, CHT Healthcare Trust established the Aged Care Fund in 2019 to finance initiatives that improve care for New Zealand's older people including research into their needs, access to care and workforce development.

Carriann Hall, Chief Executive of the trust says seeing the Dementia STARs project launching so successfully signals a promising new era for caring for those living with dementia.

"Enabling all providers and their carers, including people being cared for in a home environment, to have access to expert knowledge on dementia will go a long way towards supporting the wellbeing of our older people," she says.

"Our own Unit Managers are already echoing the positive sentiments around the innovative and user-friendly nature of the modules and anticipate they will make a great addition to our suite of training."

Applications are now open for the 2022 CHT Aged Care Fund grant - apply online at http://www.cht.co.nz/agedcarefund before October 31 2022.