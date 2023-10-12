New MG lives up to ‘game changer’ tag

Excite 51, the first sub-$40k EV, is a genuinely exciting advance.

“Game changer” is sometimes overused in marketing hype – but the new MG Excite 51 is just that, and not only because it closes the price gap by becoming the first EV in New Zealand to be available for less than $40,000, post-rebate.

The Excite 51, and for that matter the full range of MG4 EVs, also bring top-level technology, range and sleek design for seriously competitive prices, giving more New Zealanders have the opportunity to move to zero emissions motoring.

The new entrant to the MG4 range of sleek hatchbacks come at a price of $46,990 which, with the full Clean Car Rebate, prices it down to $39,975. Called the Excite 51, after its 51kWh battery, this model not only breaks the EV price barrier but also offers a range of up to 350km (according to Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedures) per charge, say MG.

As with all models in the sporty MG4 range, the Excite 51 has a new modular platform built for EVs and, with the latest thinner battery pack, offers efficient space inside for front and rear passengers.

Inside the car, its value is obvious. It has modern minimalist gun metal grey accessories and trim, dash and dual displays, with a 7-inch display for the instrument cluster and a centre-mounted 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The steering wheel controls have programmable buttons which can, for example, control the air conditioning.

The flat windscreen gives a wide view. There is plentiful headroom in the rear and front, and the boot has a height-adjustable floor and 1177 litres of cargo space when the 60/40 folding seats are lowered.

On the outside, the car has a striking shape and a sporty U-shaped bonnet, and a constellation of LED DRL, headlights and tail lights. It comes in seven colours.

The Excite 51 offers the outstanding driving dynamics of all models, according to MG. The battery pack is located in the middle of the car for a 50:50 weight distribution. Its 125kW of power, put through the advanced drive train technology and rear-wheel-drive, gives the Excite 51 zippy performance of 0-100 km/hr in 7.7s.

Although the Excite 51′s price precludes having some of the extensive options available in other models in the range, it shares many features of the MG Pilot Driver Safety technology based on a series of camera and radar sensors. In the Excite 51 , these features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and bicycle detection, traffic jam assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning. All models achieved the maximum five-star Euro NCAP and Australian ANCAP safety rating.

For connectivity, the Excite 51 has the iSmart lite phone app, and Android Auto and Apple Car Play, which allows easy access to satellite navigation and music streaming apps.

Distance and performance are extended as you go up the value-packed range. For example, the larger battery of the next model up, the Excite 64, gives a range of 450km. This model also gets an active intake grille shutter to maximise aero efficiency.

All MG4 models have Vehicle-to-Load capability, which allows the car to become like a mobile power station - using its stored energy to power or recharge e-bikes, laptops, camping equipment, power tools and a variety of electrical appliances.

MG Motor NZ Country Manager, Arek Zywot, says the Excite 51′s price and value for money gives the opportunity for more New Zealanders to be eco-conscious and to enjoy the exhilarating feeling of the MG4′s performance.

“We are incredibly proud to be able to provide Kiwis seeking zero-emission motoring with the most affordable new fully electric vehicle,” he says. “MG has been leading the charge of delivering accessible electric vehicles ever since the launch of the award-winning ZS EV, a five-door city SUV, in the local market. Now with the exciting launch of the new fully electric MG4 and the introduction of a 51kWh model priced below $40,000 - post clean car rebate - we maintain our leadership position in this space.”

All models in the MG4 range qualify for the full Clean Car Rebate amount of $7015.The prices of other models in the MG4 range, exclusive of the rebate, are: Excite 64 (from $51,990); Essence 64 (from $54,990); Long Range 77 (from $63,990). The prices include gst but not On Road Charges (ORC).

The Long Range 77 has an impressive range of up to 530km of charge overseas and is the most affordable EV capable of more than 500km. It can go 0-100 km/h in 6.5 seconds.

The Essence 64 has a distinct sporty look, with a twin-aero rear spoiler, two-tone roof, 18-inch alloy wheels, with two-tone aero covers.

Both the Essence 64 and the Long Range 77 have the full suite of MG Pilot safety features, including Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

These models also have the invaluable parking aid of a 360-degree camera, electric folding mirrors, MG iSmart online app, and 18-inch alloy wheels with aero cover.

All new models in the MG Range come with seven years’ warranty, seven years’ roadside assistance and seven year Warrant of Fitness checks as standard (terms and conditions apply).

Backing its intention to make it easier for more New Zealanders to switch from internal combustion engines to electric, MG has 18 dealerships around the country for sales and service.

The Clean Vehicle Rebate Scheme is in support of Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport’s decarbonisation plan. Transport pollution makes up 41 per cent of New Zealand’s carbon emissions and a 40 per cent reduction compared to 2019 emissions levels is required by 2035. The plan also calls for 30 per cent of the light vehicle fleet to be zero-emissions by 2035, compared to the present 2 per cent.

