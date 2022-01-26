New airport bus service launches

Photo / Supplied.

Ritchies' low-cost express bus service to the airport begins, even though the virus is still affecting travel.

Not many transport providers in the world would start a bus service to an airport in a pandemic curbing travel. Ritchies is.

Skydrive, the latest offering from New Zealand's leading transportation company, is now filling the void in bus services between Auckland CBD and the airport – starting a $16 express double-decker coach service on January 22.

It's a brave move even as people, frustrated by lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions, are increasingly thinking of travel.

However Cesar Costa, Ritchie's transport manager, says there is currently no service between the airport and the CBD after Skybus indefinitely suspended their airport services last year – and adds that Ritchies' intent in introducing Skydrive is not just about money.

"A lot of transport providers are making decisions based on financial returns – and we understand that, of course. But, at the end of the day, Auckland Airport is still a functioning entity, people are increasingly travelling and they need something reliable connecting the airport to the CBD."

Certainly the figures relating to travellers are not the kind that would persuade most transport operators to set up a service. In December 2019 (pre-Covid), the number of travellers going to and from the airport were 1.06m (international) and 809,411 (domestic).

However, by December 2020, those figures had fallen to 29,106 (international) and 548,812. In September 2021, they had dropped to 14,903 (international and 14, 781 (domestic).

"It's a community service; that's our major intent. Ritchies has a long history; we are well-known for providing transport in complex scenarios.

"We are charging only $5 for airport workers – that's also what I mean by a community service. A public transport service to connect the airport to the city has to be available for all members of the community to use."

He's had phone calls from travellers thanking him for a similar service in the Wanaka region, one saying that he was facing a $200 taxi ride otherwise.

The Skydrive service is express, operating directly between Sky City and the airport with no stops, running every half hour. Ritchies have had their double decker fleet to the coachbuilders to have them adapted for airport travel (plenty of luggage space) and extra comfort. It's a motorway journey both ways.

"We know what we are going into," says Costa. "We are known for providing reliable services that people can depend on – and making the buses run every half hour means it will stick in people's minds and will build loyalty.

"Skydrive will bring the community not only transport but clarity, honesty, and safety in 2022 and beyond."

Ritchies are projecting a half hour trip to the airport, a little longer depending on the time of day and traffic intensity. Fares are $16 for adults, $14 for students, $8 for children and $12 for Supergold card holders.

For more information: www.skydrive.co.nz