Mountain highs: summer on the maunga

Photo / Supplied.

We’re used to seeing it snow-covered but Mt Ruapehu in the hot months is just as special, with a gondola ride, leisurely walks and dining with a view ready to be savoured.

As you climb from the base of Whakapapa Ski Area, settled in your leather seat of the Sky

Waka gondola, the northern peaks of Ruapehu jut majestically into a bright blue sky. As you slowly climb, the views change and expand – you'll spot Taranaki in the west, Ngāuruhoe on the east, before ascending to breathtaking expansive vistas of Tongariro National Park. Below you'll see ancient solid volcanic lava flows that are stepped in among cliff bands and bluffs, and a waterfall to boot. If you're a ski regular here at Mt Ruapehu, these sights are a surprising prize – so used are we to seeing them in winter with their white coat on. When visiting here in summer, says Steve Manunui, Area Manager – Whakapapa, people are continually taken aback at "just how beautiful and awe-inspiring the maunga still is without snow". With its volcanic topography set among wildly steep and rugged rock formations and terrain, Steve has regularly witnessed visitors delight at the ever-changing colour scheme, too, - "which moves with different angles and light". And it's all wonderfully unique to Mt Ruapehu – with nothing else like it in New Zealand, he says. The beauty of this very special place, is that the Sky Waka Gondola, which climbs from 1600 metres to 2020, is accessible for all ages and abilities, so nobody misses out – take the kids, take the grandparents.

Photo / Supplied.

Such a central location means easy drive times from Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Hawke's Bay and Taranaki – a perfect excursion as part of a summer holiday trip. For those in Taupō, a

mountain visit is an especially easy day-trip. It's a chance for everyone to stop and appreciate the power of nature and be inspired by the majesty of the maunga - a true escape without any fuss that will leave indelible memories.

Those spectacular views just keep on giving at the architectural award-winning Knoll Ridge Chalet, which comes into view on the final leg of your gondola ride. This is one of the highest food and beverage offerings in the country, sitting at 2020 metres above sea level. Choose from the regular favourites at the Pātaka Café or linger longer at The Pinnacles Restaurant, with its four to five-metre-high ceilings, pitched out towards triple-glazed floor-to-ceiling windows. "This offers a magnificent view of the Pinnacles rock formation, giving you the feeling that you are literally sitting among the grandeur of the mountainous rock formations," says Steve. The summer menu here is a $25 buffet, operating daily from 11am-2pm (bookings recommended) with all the expected

deliciousness, from breads, soups and salads, to beef, chicken and vegetable mains, and

desserts and treats to finish.

Photo / Supplied.

You'll be grateful for the chance to fill up you've worked up an appetite on one of the

many short walks the mountain provides in the summer: choose from those at the base or

from the top of the gondola, varying from 15 minutes to two to four hours in duration.

Even without a walk, just breathing in that fresh alpine air and taking in those soaring views, your spirits will be lifted. The maunga is a special place, with strong spiritual links

for local iwi. Inside the Knoll Ridge Chalet at the top of the Sky Waka gondola, make sure you take time to visit the carved pou (post), which represents one of the four peaks of Mt Ruapehu, Paretetaitonga.

Steve loves watching the effect the mountain has on people and particularly recalls a Swiss man, who retired in New Zealand 10 years prior, who was so happy to be reminded of his home country and being in the alps. "He saidto me, 'not only are the views amazing but your staff are also amazing. There is nothing else like this in New Zealand'," Steve recalls. So, this summer make time for your own mountain moment – because getting far away is closer than you think.

Book your trip at mtruapehu.com. Both the Sky Waka gondola and Knoll Ridge Chalet dining experiences will open weather dependent. Check the Mt Ruapehu / Whakapapa report page to check whether both experiences are running.