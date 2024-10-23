Meet the new Mitsubishi Triton

This story was prepared by Simon Lucas Mitsubishi and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Unleash the beast and take it anywhere.

For decades, the Mitsubishi Triton has been a symbol of reliability and ruggedness. The latest model continues this legacy, evolving with cutting-edge technology and enhanced performance to meet the demands of modern drivers in New Zealand. Whether you’re tackling tough building sites, navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, the new Triton is designed to be your perfect companion for every journey.

Bolder and bigger

The 2024 Mitsubishi Triton boasts a bold new design that combines aesthetic appeal with functional enhancements. The exterior features a more aggressive front grille, sleek LED headlights and a refined body that is both wider and taller than its predecessor.

Power on

Under the hood, the new Triton is powered by a 2.4-litre Bi-Turbo diesel engine, delivering an impressive 150kW of power and 470Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth and responsive driving experience.

No road necessary

The Triton is equipped with Mitsubishi’s Super Select II four-wheel drive system, offering multiple driving modes for optimal performance in various conditions. The vehicle also features advanced tech innovations such as Active Yaw Control for increased stability during cornering.

Versatility for every need

Whether you’re navigating city streets or tackling off-road adventures, the Triton adapts effortlessly. Below are some real-world examples of how the Mitsubishi Triton adapts to different lifestyles.

· For the adventurer The Triton is perfect for those who love off-road adventures. With its Super Select II four-wheel drive system and advanced traction control, it can handle rugged terrains with ease.

· For the tradie Tradespeople will appreciate the Triton’s practicality and durability. The longer and lower tray design makes it easier to load and unload tools and materials. The increased towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes means you can haul heavy equipment without any hassle. Plus, the interior is designed for comfort during long drives between job sites.

· For the family Families will find the Triton to be a versatile and comfortable vehicle for daily use. The spacious cabin offers ample room for passengers and the advanced safety features provide peace of mind. Features like dual-zone air conditioning and USB charging ports ensure everyone stays comfortable and connected on the go.

· For the boaties With over 15,000km of coastline, boating is a beloved pastime for many Kiwis. Whether you’re towing a small fishing boat or a larger family vessel, the Triton’s impressive 3.5-tonne braked towing capacity ensures smooth, safe trips to and from the water. The built-in reversing camera makes hitching your boat effortless, while advanced safety features like Trailer Stability Assist, Active Yaw Control and Tyre Pressure Monitoring keep you in control, so you can focus on the fun ahead.

· For the urban driver Even in the city, the Triton shines with its manoeuvrability and ease of parking. With features like a tight turning circle, rearview camera and parking sensors, it makes navigating through tight urban spaces a breeze. The stylish exterior also ensures you make a statement wherever you go.

Hear from a Triton owner

“The new Triton has been a game-changer for my construction business. Its towing capacity and advanced tech features make every job easier and more efficient.” – John M., Auckland

Exclusive offers

Take advantage of our limited-time, exclusive finance options or receive a free Beast Pack valued at $2600 with any new Triton GLX-R and VRX.

Ready to experience the new Mitsubishi Triton for yourself?

Visit our website to learn more, book a test drive or explore our financing options and deals.







