Making farm safety second nature

Photo / Supplied.

A visit from WorkSafe can be a good thing, as Rowena Duncum reports.

There are few words that strike more fear into the hearts of farmers than "the cows are out" – but "WorkSafe visit" seems to be right up there.

The concept of rural professionals dedicated to keeping you, your family, staff and visitors safe, driving through your farm gate to cast their trained eyes over your machinery, facilities and practices is somehow enough to have even the most decorated and progressive farmers second guessing themselves.

"I know they'll pick me up on something" is a common concern. But that's kind of the point, isn't it – if there is something unsafe on your farm, wouldn't you rather know, so you can do something about it?

Kiwi farmers have long been renowned for their ingenuity – that number 8 wire mentality that has resulted in hare-brained schemes and pipe dreams being developed into practical on-farm solutions to keep us ahead of the international curve.

We are so proud of adopting the latest technology, adapting our practices to become more sustainable, productive and profitable. These visits just aim to add "safe" to that list as well.

Which is great – because our on-farm safety statistics are the one thing we can't be proud of. Yet.

So let's demystify what these visits focus on. I recently persuaded (read: bribed with a day's labour firewood splitting) Nigel Woodhead, 2017 New Zealand Young Farmer of the Year, to sign up for a Work Safe visit, so I could tag along.

As he and wife Leanne now have two young children, it was something that "probably should be on my radar, but wasn't." So he didn't take too much convincing and, a few weeks later, I joined Nigel, Leanne and Lynn from WorkSafe around the dining table on their Lovell's Flat farm, just outside Balclutha, cup of teas in hand.

There were some serious matters alongside the jam scones on the table: "Nobody gets up in the morning and says I'm going to injure myself or my workers," Lynn rightly points out.

But that's the reality for someone every day in New Zealand. There are four main areas the Work Safe visit focuses on.

The right vehicle for the job

Working remotely

Crush Protection Devices (CPDs)

Hazardous substances

The conversation turns to helmets – something well publicised as a requirement on farm over the past decade.

"My helmet saved my ass once, but it had nothing to do with the four-wheeler," Nigel tells us. "I was still wearing it in the yards, got knocked over backwards and went straight down on my head. [It] hurt, even with the helmet, but would've been a definite concussion without it."

Even he concedes it's a bit harder to get uptake from others. "The old man's usually pretty good, but I've still had to wave my finger at him a few times."

Lynn brings us back to earth fairly abruptly: "I've been on the other end of someone who didn't wave their finger at their father…and he died." Sobering stuff, more so because it's so relatable.

We're then offered a few different options that might help broach the conversation of helmet use on farm. Good practical advice. No slap on the wrist. Things are going well so far. Next on the agenda is working remotely.

It's looking positive as Nigel confirms he has a Personal Locator Beacon…but then earns an eye roll after explaining he only uses it for hunting, not on the farm – instead carrying a cell phone.

"What about coverage – is there anywhere it can't reach?" asks Lynn. "Just the bottom of the gullies…so probably where I'd end up if I rolled. I'll go and grab it out now."

Easily fixed, as most things are. It's just having someone to be accountable to. We move on to CPDs, which Nigel does not use on his two quad bikes. Although growing in popularity, they are still not overly common on farms yet, so he's advised to investigate them.

"If you're thinking about risks on farm, you need to ask yourself – what can kill me? Quad bikes are right up there. So it's a case of also asking – what can I do to make this safer? And CPDs absolutely can."

As we head outside to the yard, Lynn points out the expiry dates on the quad bike helmets. Neither Nigel, Leanne nor I had realised they had this on a sticker tucked inside. The lifetime of a helmet is around five years, due to degradation from use and also UV light from the sun. It's also a good idea to replace them after a significant knock, we learn.

Heading past the RAV 4 Leanne and the kids use, Nigel explains he has a checklist from the local mechanic to ensure the vehicle (which does not require a warrant for farm use) is safe. Again things are looking good – until we get to an unguarded PTO shaft on a baler in the barn.

As this is a well-documented risk on farm and there have been a few fatalities from overalls or clothing being dragged into these, it earns Nigel a good dressing-down, which he sheepishly receives.

"I knew full well the baler needed a new PTO cover – it's been ordered for a while but, with supply chain hold-ups, is taking a bit longer than I expected unfortunately," he says. "I did think about just moving the baler out of sight but I figured it's better to be upfront, because nothing good comes from covering stuff up when it comes to health and safety."

I learn that Nigel is later issued with a WorkSafe Prohibition Notice – which essentially says the machinery is not to be used until it is in a safe state to do so, with cover fitted. It gives Nigel some time to rectify the issue. There is no fine – but WorkSafe will follow up to ensure that a safe solution has been implemented. It is the first Prohibition Notice on a farm that Lynn has ever issued.

We also cover off Safety Data Sheets for hazardous substances, where these are kept (vitally important with curious youngsters around the farm), carbon filters, clean facilities for the shearing contractors and even how high things are stacked around the farm.

"It's incredible how your perspective changes when you have children," Nigel explains. "I now look at stuff around the yard and think 'What could fall? What could go wrong?'"

Lynn shares her final thoughts as she hops into her WorkSafe car: "When people get up in the morning, their first thought isn't health and safety. So we're trying to get them to the point where the work is done, it manageable and just simply part of their routine."

It's a concept Nigel fully subscribes to. His daughter Sienna "won't even hop on her tricycle without her helmet because she sees me wearing one on the bike every day. That makes it easy. Even at two, it's already part of her routine – a great position to be in."

That's the bottom line: health and safety don't need to be complicated. It's about making it second nature – simple and practical to meet the needs of your farming operation.

If you're wanting to talk to WorkSafe, the team are just a phone call away on 0800 030 040, or you can learn more on their website worksafe.govt.nz