Luxury Watches Are A Timely Gift This Valentine's Day

Premium retailer The Hour Glass gives Hublot, Cartier, Chopard, Tudor and more a stylish home on Auckland's Queen Street.

The gift of time is the ultimate luxury, and some of the world's most iconic watch brands can be found at The Hour Glass in Auckland — a premium shopping destination that houses a coterie of luxury timepieces; it's the official retailer of Rolex, Cartier, Hublot, Chopard, Tudor, TAG Heuer and Longines, and the boutique is also home to the Authorised Rolex Service Centre for New Zealand.

Located at 154 Queen Street, the store is one of the brand's several luxury boutiques that are located in the Asia Pacific region, and The Hour Glass has been a specialty watch retailer for forty years.

Stocking many of the world's leading watch brands, the Auckland store is an apt choice for a luxury shopping, especially those planning a lavish romantic gesture this Valentine's Day.

Colour is the hero element of this Hublot, which features a sea-blue rubber and alligator leather strap and a matching blue dial. It's a watch that pairs equally with navy or grey suiting as it does with denim, making it a versatile investment — and a thoughtful gift for men this Valentine's Day (or anyone who appreciates a handsome watch).

This resilient, water-resistant timepiece is cased in titanium — both satin-finished and polished — and boasts an anti-reflective treatment, just some of its many unique attributes (visit the experts at The Hour Glass who can walk you through the full range of features).

Hublot is a Swiss company that, though established relatively recently (1980), has fostered a reputation of artful, modern luxury. It is a subsidiary of luxury conglomerate LVMH, who also owns Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Veuve Clicquot among others brands.

Cartier Ballon Bleu de Cartier 33MM

This curvaceous and elegant watch is another timepiece that champions blue accents, including its hands and cabochon. The Ballon Bleu de Cartier is a unisex style, making it the perfect gift and a future family heirloom. Its name references its unique look, and it is a style that warrants an in-person try-on to appreciate its distinctive design.

First created in 2007, this sleekly modern watch features a steel case or bracelet strap, classical Roman numerals, and a unique encased crown that epitomises the luxury brand's renowned creativity.

Founded in 1847 by Louis-François Cartier, famous French luxury brand Cartier is one of the most well-known watch brands in the world and also one of the most prestigious. Cartier's range of popular fragrances compliments their premium timepieces.



Tudor Royal 34MM

This regally named timepiece is a dashing style available in store at The Hour Glass. Made from steel, the bracelet strap boasts alternating surface polish, while the case features cut groove detailing. Its sporty look and considered functionality give this watch a gender-transcending appeal, and are an apt homage to its heritage.

Another famous Swiss brand, historically Tudor has been known for its diving and military-issue watches, adding an aura of practicality to its luxury offering.

A sports-luxury timepiece like the Tudor Royal 34MM is a popular genre of watch, appealing to many different tastes and making it an excellent gifting choice.

Chopard Happy Sport 30MM

This jaunty, feminine timepiece combines stainless steel with 18ct ethical rose gold for its case and dial. At once contemporary and timeless, the roman numerals of the face and classic alligator leather strap are accompanied by dancing diamond accents which swirl delicately over the dial. The Happy Sport boasts a self-winding automatic movement with automatic winding specially that Chopard developed specifically for its feminine cases.

First launched in 1993, the sophisticated Chopard Happy Sport has become something of a modern classic, and its cheerfully uplifting name makes it a sweetly romantic gift for Valentine's Day — sure to add a smile to the dial of your loved one.

Chopard was founded in 1860 by Louis-Ulysse Chopard, and the company is still an independent business, run by the Scheufele family.

The Hour Glass is the ultimate destination for luxury timepieces, renowned for its customer service and carefully curated stable of watches. Located at 154 Queen Street, Auckland, The Hour Glass New Zealand's watch specialists are ready to guide and assist you in your hunt for a superlative timepiece, regardless of whether you are beginning your watch collecting journey or are a seasoned watch connoisseur.

To see other products visit www.thehourglass.com/nz