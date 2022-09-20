Luxury retreat in the Marlborough Sounds now open to the world

Waterfall Retreat front view of the house. Photo / Supplied.

Picture your ideal holiday. What does it look like?

Drinking wine in the sun, a chef preparing 5 star meals all with local produce, a yoga class with the back drop of New Zealand's native bush?

What if we also add in access to the famous Queen Charlotte walking track along with paddle boards, kayaks and a spa with a view.

Dining room view. Image / Supplied.

All this is possible from the new luxury Waterfall Bay Retreat, a private get-away in the Marlborough Sounds near the top of the South Island where couples, friends, or corporate colleagues can enjoy the exclusivity of the property but still have the convenience and luxury of a lodge or resort.

"That's right," says Frankie Ogilvie-Lee who manages the retreat owned by the Ogilvie-Lee family. "No putting your name and time down for a spa. No having a yoga class that is too full.

"You and your group will be treated to a private chef or private yoga instructor while enjoying time with friends or family. Or, perhaps, it is the perfect place for a work Christmas party or conference.

Waterfall Retreat sits on 25 acres of private New Zealand native bush, allowing guests complete privacy from the outside world.

Ogilvie-Lee says floor-to-ceiling glass allows guests to drink in the view from every angle of the house and, with every room having it's own private ensuite, they are at a luxury resort without the hassle of sharing.

Watch the video to see the wonders of this luxury retreat:

"And where better to do this than the retreat with its 360 degree views out over the water and bush, listening to Tuis singing - and possibly having a visit from a tame weka, who loves to see what is going on," she says. "Our on-site pizza oven can also help create fun nights."

Teaming up with other local businesses such as 'Your Table,' an in-home dining experience created by Sotch owner, Jacob Anderson, Waterfall Bay Retreat allows you to enter the age of the new gourmet experience. Where you have restaurant quality cuisine while soaking in the spectacular views Waterfall Bay has to offer. Share the culinary experience with loved ones, friends or host a corporate retreat.

With each of the 6 bedrooms at Waterfall Bay Retreat having their own ensuites, it makes it an ideal place to collaborate but also be able to retreat into private space.

Master bedroom with view over water. Image / Supplied.

Waterfall Bay Retreat, which sleeps up to 16 guests, is hidden in 25ha of native bush above the water and offers high-end accommodation with a Kiwi flavour.

It's a private, architecturally designed house with floor-to-ceiling glass encircling it, so guests have 360-degree water and bush views. Catering for couples, families, friends or think-tank groups it can accommodate intimate groups of two, up to 16 for corporate events or as a special-occasion venue.

All rooms have forest and ocean views, and the house is surrounded by native flaxes to tempt visits from quail, tui, kereru and weka.

Waterfall Retreat Spa. Image / Supplied.

The house links up to the Queen Charlotte Walkway and guests can walk as little or as much as they like - from one hour to three days.

"Anakiwa is 21/2 hours walk and Te Mahia jetty an hour. If you don't feel like walking back, the water taxi will pick you up. Some guests like to walk to Te Mahia jetty and swim 800m back to the house."

For Ogilvie-Lee, bringing New Zealanders who haven't visited the Marlborough Sounds is not just a business proposition - very close to the contemporary luxury retreat is another, older and more quintessentially Kiwi bach.

"My Dad's parents had the bach in Onahau Bay. It was our family bach for a long time and, now we're grown up, we've decided to open it up to the rest of the world. We all grew up holidaying in the Sounds and we want to share that."

To book your next vacation go to www.waterfallretreat.co.nz