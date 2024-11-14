Logistics of complex house moves

This story was prepared by Fenton House Removals and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Expert help for relocations: site prep, council rules and more.

New Zealand has a rich history of architectural homes. These homes include amazing Victorian-style villas and bungalows that often use materials such as hardwoods and building methodologies that are absent from modern-day builds. Thankfully, it is possible to still own a slice of Kiwiana home history, as house relocation services offer these treasures a second lease on life.

Fenton House Removals stands at the forefront of home relocation services across New Zealand. Specialising in moving large and older homes, the company expertly navigates the intricate logistics involved in such operations. From site preparation to navigating council requirements and managing unexpected costs, Fenton House Removals has the experience and skills to guide its clients through these challenges. Their commitment to precision and efficiency ensures a seamless transition for any home relocation project.

Overcoming site issues

House relocations often face challenges with site conditions. Uneven terrain can pose significant difficulties, requiring specialised equipment and meticulous planning to ensure safe and efficient moves. Similarly, limited site access can restrict the movement of trucks and equipment, complicating the logistics. Fenton House Removals recommends starting with purchasing the right section of land first. Ensure there are no covenants restricting a relocatable house on the site, and obtain a geotechnical report to assess soil stability. Easy access is crucial to avoid complications. Once the land is sorted, find your dream home. Whether moving your current home buying a house for removal or a relocatable villa, consulting with Fenton House Removals ensures the site is suitable.

Navigating council requirements

Ensuring compliance with local council regulations is essential in house relocations. Obtaining the necessary permits and navigating various unique building placement requirements can be intricate and time-consuming. At Fenton House Removals, our experienced draftsmen and engineers are here to assist you. They will help determine the optimal placement of your house on your property, ensuring that all details like boundary distances, orientation, and the location of utilities like power poles and driveways are meticulously planned and reflected in your Certificate of Title.

Avoiding unexpected costs

House relocations can incur hidden costs if not carefully planned. Structural modifications may be necessary to ensure a house withstands the move, and disconnecting utilities like electricity, gas, and water can lead to unforeseen expenses. While Fenton House Removals does not handle utility disconnections and reconnections, they provide valuable guidance to help clients anticipate and budget for these costs. By offering a comprehensive assessment and clear communication, they ensure clients are well-prepared for all financial aspects of the move.

Want to know about complex home relocations?

