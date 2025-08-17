Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Advocacy Advertorial by Dentons

Dentons

Lifting NZ’s game with global know-how


Foreign investment has long contributed to New Zealand’s growth, and under the right conditions, it could be the key to the next wave.

For the country to lift productivity, grow high-value industries, and compete globally, New Zealand needs more than just homegrown capital and know-how. It needs the scale, networks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save