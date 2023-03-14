Lifestyle medicine trial succeeds

Len Elikhis, NZ Chief Product and Investments Officer, AIA. Photo / Supplied.

Positive results come from Type 2 diabetes programme.

A lifestyle medicine programme aimed at improving health outcomes for those impacted by Type 2 diabetes has achieved significant positive results, according to Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest life insurer.

Lifestyle medicine uses evidence-based therapeutic lifestyle interventions to help prevent and treat chronic conditions – and a 12-week trial of the programme, funded by AIA NZ and developed by PREKURE, an organisation focused on preventative lifestyle medicine, found 100 per cent of participants who elected to share data achieved reduced blood sugar levels through its diabetes programme. Half achieved a clinically significant reduction in their blood sugar levels.

The trial was for a group of AIA NZ customers managing Type 2 diabetes or who were pre-diabetic. Grant Schofield, PREKURE Chief Science Officer, says diabetes diagnoses are on the rise, putting a strain on the healthcare system – but diet and lifestyle changes can achieve significant health improvements.

“Approximately one in 20 New Zealanders has been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. By 2040, this is projected to almost double to one in 10 New Zealanders. This will undoubtedly impose a huge burden both on our health system and Kiwi families.

“But it doesn’t have to be that way. PREKURE is centred on disease prevention through lifestyle medicine. The 12-week trial equipped participants with achievable diet changes, one-on-one health coaching, and group health coaching sessions to keep them focused and on track towards their goals,” says Schofield.

“Seeing all participants report a reduced blood sugar level – a key diabetes indicator – compared to when they started the trial was incredible. Participants also lost an average of 5kg in excess body weight throughout the trial, which was another fantastic outcome, demonstrating the dedication they had to the programme.

“Crucially, all those who participated in the trial are now better equipped to self-manage their diabetes or pre-diabetes diagnosis altogether.”

One participant was able to achieve exactly that. For Tracy (her full name withheld for privacy reasons), high cholesterol and pre-diabetes diagnoses at a routine GP check-up was a shock. Motivated to act, she jumped at the chance to join the PREKURE trial and start making lifestyle changes for herself and her family.

Through PREKURE’s weekly group meetings, Tracy was able to build connections, share her journey and hear from others on the trial. Transitioning to PREKURE’s low-carb-healthy-fat diet, she says she learned about how to manage and reduce her blood glucose levels through food choices – learning the science behind the nutrition that best worked for her body, creating what she called “life-changing results”.

Not only did Tracy clear her pre-diabetic status during the PREKURE programme, she also lost nearly 10kg. The 12-week trial became more than a step away from Type 2 diabetes, but a new lifestyle for her whole family.

Len Elikhis, AIA NZ Chief Product and Investments Officer, says AIA NZ is the country’s largest life insurer – and he found the results and the real-world impacts the PREKURE programme had on participants’ lives inspiring.

“We’re proud to support a programme which is really making a difference. We’ve already witnessed the transformative effect it’s having on the lives of everyday New Zealanders,” says Elikhis. “For many participants, the programme was life-changing.

“Hearing that you are pre-diabetic or being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes is a huge wake-up call for many. Fortunately, there is strong international evidence that metabolic conditions, like diabetes, can be improved through nutrition.

“At AIA NZ, we are transforming the role that we play in our customers’ lives and in society, from simply being a payer of claims, to a partner in their ongoing health and wellbeing.

“With the help of the PREKURE’s nutritional science and preventative healthcare approach and also AIA Vitality, our science-backed health and wellbeing programme, we’ve heard incredible stories of New Zealanders taking small steps to live healthier, longer, better lives.”

