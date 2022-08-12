Life lessons from Fiji

Photo by Jared Donkin.

Is there a secret code to leading a happy life? If there is, Fiji appears to have cracked it. Here we discover why the smiles are so bright on this island nation and how to share in this bula spirit..

There's no denying that days spent snorkelling coral reefs in glassy waters, letting silken sands slip between the toes and revelling in blue skies can brighten any outlook. But for those who have spent time in Fiji, there's a feeling that comes from being here that goes beyond just a restorative tropical holiday. It's in the faces of the local people, in the heartfelt exclamations of 'bula' that echo across the 333-island nation. But where does this bula spirit come from? This wish for happiness, good health and energy of life? And what makes Fiji so widely considered one of the happiest places on Earth?

Fijian, Mereoni Rakuro reckons her late grandfather, a village chief, knew where happiness lived, "He always reminded me that what you earn or have is not your wealth but your family and people are your wealth and best kept treasure." This philosophy extends to all those around you. "It's part of our culture and is embedded in us to help one another.

This has now extended to tourism where we open our doors to our guests and happily help out and expect nothing in return."

Regulars to Fiji will no doubt have been awash in this generosity, where nothing ever seems to be a hassle. Popular saying, 'sega na leqa" literally means no worries but be happy. "It may sound insane but is definitely what we live by every day," says ¬Mereoni.

Part of that is enjoying the simple things in life. Which is what brought Kiwis Nick and Steve Darling back to Fiji's shores, having spent much of their childhood in Fiji when their father moved the family there for his work. The brothers now run Volivoli Beach Resort – a boutique four-star destination on Fiji's untouched Suncoast at the northern most point of the island of Vitu Levu, Fiji's largest island. "We have a very social little community", says Steve, who says the warmth and the people are the best things about living in Fiji. And they're not alone, Volivoli staffer Simon Doughty also credits the sense of community for why he has opted to stay in Fiji and says the Fijians have taught him: "Be happy with what you have, look at the opportunities, don't dwell on the negatives, and always make time to smile and laugh, each and every day".

Mereoni suggests everyone come and experience this Fijian philosophy for themselves, just a three-hour flight away. "Spend some time knowing the locals and fully immerse yourself in the culture, place and experiences and you will definitely know that Fiji is truly where happiness finds you."

