Kiwi brothers take on the world

Virtual Reality at Live Wire. Photo / Supplied.

From virtual reality to mini-golf, Live Wire entertainment centre has a unique NZ vibe & is fun for all the family.

It's Monday morning at Live Wire in Sylvia Park and the Fraser brothers are killing zombies.

Not real ones, of course – they're hooked up to Hologate headsets and haptic vests, battling hordes of infected undead in a game called Zombyte.

Live Wire is the latest entertainment offering from brothers Hamish, Ollie and George Fraser, East Coast farm boys who have been in the entertainment business since 2007, when they purchased Lilliput Mini Golf on Auckland's Tamaki Drive. Since then, they've committed the last 15 years to creating fun spaces for people, including the popular Fun Zone in Hamilton.

For their flagship shopping centre Sylvia Park, leading property investment company Kiwi Property wanted a unique venue that would help create a point of difference in the entertainment space – and the Fraser brothers say they have delivered that with Live Wire, "a refreshing change from the mall entertainment centres around New Zealand owned by multinationals".

That point of difference is embedded in the Fraser brothers' ethos: 'Kiwis entertaining Kiwis' – that's what we're about," says Hamish. "We are lucky that Kiwi Property believed in our vision of delivering an ultra-modern entertainment venue that offers something different. The result hopefully speaks for itself."

Walking into the neon-lit space with trendy exposed walls and décor, visitors are hit by the "wow" factor. There's the Hologate virtual reality, where you can play Zombyte, or a range of other (less terrifying) cutting-edge VR games.

Bowling at Live Wire. Photo / Supplied.

A huge range of arcade games allows players to earn points, which can be redeemed for some great prizes including the much sought-after PlayStation 5. Four lanes of bowling and Lilliputt mini golf are also on offer. Then there's the big hitter – the Formula One racing car simulators, manufactured in Italy. Live Wire is the only place in Australasia where gamers can have a fully immersive experience in what is currently the closest you can get to the real thing.

One of the standout features of Live Wire is commitment to detail. The Fraser brothers' venue artist is clearly talented with a spray can; the walls come to life with an urban take on the Statue of Liberty to one side, and murals paying homage to Kobe Bryant and Ayrton Senna on the other.

Everywhere you look, there's something different to observe. Even the air conditioning ducts are artworks – they've been turned into space rockets! For weeks the artist lay on his back on a scissor lift (think Michelangelo and the Sistine Chapel) and worked his magic.

Part of the appeal to families is the inclusion of TV screens and projectors playing live sports near the food truck area.

"If there's a game on, parents can come and enjoy a beer or a cocktail and watch the match while their kids bowl or play the games close by. Our food menu is simple, everything is freshly made, so people can grab a bite and a drink," says Hamish.

Pre-Covid, the Fraser brothers spent a large amount of time travelling the world to find the very best products the industry had to offer and bring them back to New Zealand. When they discovered the F1 simulators on their most recent trip to the US, they knew they had found something special.

F1 VR Simulator at Live Wire. Photo / Supplied.

"People get really hooked on this game," Hamish explains. "Once you are used to the controls, you can do some really amazing racing. The simulator really handles like an F1 car and we put on a new track every month."

The brothers' competitive nature comes to the fore here; they hold the quickest lap times between them (youngest brother, George, is the reigning champion): "We have to know the product inside and out to give the customer the best possible experience. It's a hard job but someone has to do it," says George with a smile.

Live Wire is perfect school holiday entertainment. It's open from 10am to 10pm Monday to Wednesday, until 11pm on Thursdays, and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Weekends see the doors opening earlier, at 9am. It's an easy option for grandparents looking for a way to keep the kids entertained, with activities suitable from age 5 and upwards.

Live Wire has attractions to fit all requirements and budgets, from the end of year Christmas work party to a fun family day out. There's also an option for corporate functions – you can imagine a lot of stress being released while battling zombies or going head to head on the F1 race track.

With its uniquely Kiwi flavour, Live Wire sets itself apart from other entertainment spaces.

So what's next for the brothers? "The biggest multi-activity indoor entertainment centre in the country – that's our next project," says Ollie. "We'll be opening in Highbury Birkenhead on the North Shore in early 2022."

If Live Wire is anything to go by, Aucklanders have a lot of fun to look forward to.

For more information about Live Wire, visit live-wire.co.nz or to book call 092811978. Find Live Wire at Shop N201 (next to Hoyts), Sylvia Park, 286 Mt Wellington Highway.