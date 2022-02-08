Kids caught in Omicron's perfect storm

Photo / Supplied.

Variety needs 600 sponsors to give Kiwi kids a chance to thrive.

Omicron's expected grip on New Zealand will increase financial and mental strain on families already finding it difficult to support their children – and get them to school, says the CEO of Variety, Susan Glasgow.

Glasgow says there will be children missing from school this week because their families can't afford items such as stationery, uniform, or digital devices as they struggle to pay for basics like food.

"Going back to school should be an exciting time for kids but, for the one in five children who live in poverty in New Zealand, it is often a time of stress and anxiety," says Glasgow.

Glasgow says Omicron's march into New Zealand will hit low-income families the hardest. "The uncertainty of being able to work during the omicron outbreak is causing untold stress.

"These families are already struggling with rising prices for food, which have risen for six consecutive months, and ever-increasing rents. There is nothing left to pay for the added costs of going back to school."

The principal of Pt England School, Russell Burt, sees how poverty robs his students of an education and opportunities: "There are kids who don't come to school because they feel sad and ashamed they don't have a uniform – so they'd rather stay home. That's a really big effect because, if you're not at school, you're not learning."

Glasgow says caregivers are being forced to make gut-wrenching decisions between rent and food. "When faced with these decisions, hardworking parents can't choose children's school supplies; it's simply beyond the family's budget.

"The last year has been particularly tough on families. With rising food costs, housing and annual inflation toping 5 per cent, the highest in 30 years, families who were just about surviving before are struggling now," says Glasgow.

Variety has seen a 22 per cent increase in applications for its Kiwi Kid Sponsorship programme (KKS). The programme is one of a kind, like each of the children it helps. A sponsor is connected to a child and the funding provided is directed to meet the specific needs of the individual child. Glasgow says for one child that might be a Chromebook computer or, for another, a summer uniform.

A monthly donation of $50 helps the child with exactly what they need – school uniform, shoes, stationery, help towards a digital device and extra-curricular activities such as school camp or sports fees.

Variety works closely with schools who normally nominate a staff member to be the Variety school liaison. They help families apply for funding through KKS and make requests on their behalf.

Variety School Liaison Patricia* says her KKS children know they can start school right away: "These kids do not have to stay at home while their caregivers/parents are organising uniforms and stationery. Parents are reassured that, come what may, there are funds available so that their children have a jump start and do not miss out. This sets the year up for students; it paves the way for a successful school year."

The Kiwi Kids Sponsorship is already helping more than 6600 children in New Zealand, with $50 a month ensuring that poverty doesn't keep children from the classroom. But there are still 557 Kiwi kids currently waiting for a sponsor.

They include children like Robbie* whose mother Rachel* was an essential worker but had her hours cut – causing great financial difficulty for the family. Rachel currently works two jobs as a cleaner and waitress at a restaurant, but still struggles to make ends meet, with barely anything left for her children's needs after paying for rent, power and the car.

Similarly, Lawrence and his two brothers are starting new schools this year, meaning they need new school uniforms and school supplies. Their grandmother, who cares for them, has had to reach out for help to cover the additional costs.

"Knowing there is money allocated for schooling from Variety, families can rest assured their child or children can attend school at the start of the year," says Patricia. "This means a lot to the families. Their child or children are getting the opportunity like any other child in Aotearoa."

To an adult having the right items to start school seems a minor inconvenience, but to a child it's an essential part of school life. When Variety surveyed families with sponsored children last year, 75 per cent of the children on the programme reported that they attend school more regularly because they have the uniform, stationery, devices and clothes they need.

Glasgow says: "Anyone considering becoming a sponsor shouldn't underestimate the profound difference they could make in one young life."

Sponsor a child at: www.variety.org.nz/donate/sponsor-a-child/

*Names changed to preserve privacy.