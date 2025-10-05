Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sponsored by Woolworths

Woolworths

Keeping strawberries at their best


Precision chilling ensures every punnet is juicy, sweet and fresh.

You know summer’s just around the corner when the first punnets of juicy red strawberries start appearing on the supermarket shelves.

With them comes the promise of sunshine, long warm days and good times.

“Strawberries are all about happiness

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save