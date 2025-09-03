Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sponsored

Homestar

Internal moisture: Building Code gaps risk another leaky homes crisis


Even new homes built to code can trap heat and damp, leaving buyers with mould, rot and soaring bills.

While the Building Code has come a long way, it may come as a surprise that even brand-new dwellings built to the current standard may not be as comfortable or habitable

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save