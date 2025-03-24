Innovating in Auckland construction

This story was prepared by South Pacific Scaffolding and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Leading sustainability and safety in the industry.

South Pacific Scaffolding pioneers sustainability, safety, and innovation in Auckland’s construction sector

South Pacific Scaffolding has been at the forefront of Auckland’s construction industry for 30 years, earning accolades such as the Toitū CarbonZero certification and the SARNZ Industrial Job of the Year award. These milestones underscore their commitment to sustainability and highlight their innovative approach to complex projects.

Environmental leadership

South Pacific Scaffolding proudly holds a Toitū CarbonZero certification for the past four years on a path to achieving carbon-positive status by offsetting an additional 25% of its emissions. They adhere to ISO 14001 standards, enhancing their environmental management strategies. This dedication aligns with New Zealand’s 2025 carbon-counting mandate, reinforcing its role in promoting sustainable practices within the bustling construction sector.

Award-winning projects

Their recent recognition with the SARNZ Industrial Job of the Year 2024 award celebrates their work on the Newmarket Railway Station project. Overcoming the proximity to high-voltage powerlines, the project utilised the Layher Protect cladding system, balancing safety and sustainability. This project exemplifies South Pacific Scaffolding’s commitment to pioneering solutions in challenging construction environments.

Celebrating 30 years of excellence

From a modest family-owned business to an industry leader, South Pacific Scaffolding celebrates 30 years of service, marked by technological advancements and community engagement. They utilise top-tier scaffolding technologies like Layher Allround, and Speedyscaf and have formed significant partnerships with local charities, including Autism New Zealand and Heart Kids, affirming their standing as New Zealand’s most trusted scaffolding provider.

Vision for the future

South Pacific Scaffolding is committed to leading the way in sustainability, safety, and innovative scaffolding solutions. They invite Auckland’s developers and contractors to collaborate on projects that demand the highest standards of excellence and environmental consciousness. For safe, sustainable, and reliable scaffolding solutions, contact South Pacific Scaffolding today.

South Pacific Scaffolding continues to set benchmarks in the construction industry, ensuring each project meets and exceeds the evolving demands of modern construction practices. Join them in shaping a safer, more sustainable future for Auckland’s skyline.