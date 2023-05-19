Indulge yourself in South Australia with Laura McGoldrick

Southern Ocean Lodge, Kangaroo Island. Photo / Supplied.





1 SOUTHERN OCEAN LODGE, KANGAROO ISLAND

Arguably the most anticipated hotel opening in Australia, Kangaroo Island’s Southern Ocean Lodge will reopen its doors in December 2023, following a complete rebuild. Like the other Baillie Lodges properties, connection to the site’s natural environment will be key. Each of the 25 luxury suites will boast breath-taking ocean views—courtesy of its prime location atop the island’s limestone coastal cliffs—and will be the perfect base from which to meet the “locals” including koalas, Australian sea lions, echidnas and kangaroos. Guided hikes, 4WD drive tours, and epicurean adventures will round out the offerings.

2 RAWNSLEY PARK STATION, FLINDERS RANGES

Rawnsley Park Station, Flinders Ranges & Outback. Photo / Supplied.

An Outback escape doesn’t have to mean travelling for hours or sleeping in a swag (although that’s possible, too). Adelaide is the closest Australian city to the Outback and at Rawnsley Park Station, you can have the best of both worlds. For the ultimate indulgence, book into Rawnsley Park’s two bedroom homestead—complete with private pool— or one of the fully self-contained luxury eco villas. Spend your day taking a scenic flight over the region’s ancient mountain ranges and your evening watching the sunset with a glass of Australian wine in-hand on the Sunset on the Chace 4WD tour.

3 KINGSFORD THE BAROSSA

Kingsford The Barossa. Photo / Supplied.

Originally built in 1856, this two-storey, Georgian-style sandstone house has a storied history—including serving as the backdrop for the television show McLeod’s Daughters. Today, Kingsford is where you can experience a tailor-made holiday geared to foodies. After spending the day sampling the Barossa’s wines, you’ll descend through a secret entrance into Kingsford’s original 19th century wine cellar for a candlelit dinner. It’s an experience only surpassed by exploring its new stone-clad wine tunnel with six vaults or soaking in the property’s “bush bath” as mist rises off the adjacent fields.

4 EOS BY SKYCITY, ADELAIDE

EOS By Skycity, Adelaide. Photo / Supplied.

This isn’t just another city hotel. Eos by SkyCity has a resort-like feel while being located in the heart of Adelaide. You can expect lavish rooms and suites decorated in calming neutral tones with sweeping city views; a leisure deck with heated outdoor swimming pool, sauna, and steam room; and a spa that uses iKOU products made with organic and wildharvested Australian botanicals. Eos is situated on the banks of the River Torrens just steps away from the Art Gallery of South Australia, hatted restaurants, and hip small cocktail bars.

5 SEQUOIA LODGE, ADELAIDE HILLS

Sequoia, Adelaide Hills. Photo / Supplied.

Gazing out over the rolling hills of the Piccadilly Valley, it’s hard to believe that Sequoia Lodge is only a 20-minute drive from Adelaide. Situated on the side of Mount Lofty and surrounded by nature, the views aren’t the only thing that will impress you. There are four wine regions within a 50-kilometre radius, which guests can take advantage of on private 4WD and helicopter tours to visit some of the area’s finest small winemakers. Other exclusive experiences include hand-feeding koalas at Cleland Wildlife Park or going behind-the-scenes to see artisans handcrafting R.M. William’s iconic leather boots.





Air New Zealand flies non-stop to Adelaide from Auckland four times weekly. Visit airnewzealand.co.nz Start planning at www.southaustralia.co.nz