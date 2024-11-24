How Z Energy supports Kiwi businesses switching to electric vehicles

Z Energy is helping simplify the switch to EVs for NZ businesses.

As Kiwi businesses look to add electric vehicles (EVs) to their fleets, they’re finding it’s about more than just deciding which models to get. From charging logistics to cost and infrastructure, the shift to EVs presents unique challenges. That’s where Z Energy (Z) comes in.

“Going electric isn’t just about swapping vehicles; it’s about building an ecosystem that supports businesses in real-world scenarios,” says Rebecca Wilson, Z’s head of energy business solutions.

“We’re focused on making EV transitions practical and efficient for Kiwi companies of all sizes.”

A common barrier can be managing charging logistics, especially for fleets combining EVs and fuel-powered vehicles. Z’s Business Charge Tag simplifies this process by allowing drivers to tap and charge at Z service stations where EV charging is available, consolidating costs into a single monthly bill.

“It enables business customers to use a little RFID tag, which looks pretty much like a little gym tag,” Wilson explains.

“Employees charge at the Z chargers and then your business gets a monthly bill to cover all your charging for that period.”

Wilson emphasises the importance of careful planning in the transition to electric fleets. “Consider the trifecta of the energy transition: the vehicle, the infrastructure, and the people,” she says. “This is as much a behavioural change as it is a change in assets.”

Z works with businesses to develop flexible solutions intended to suit their unique requirements. “No business is the same. We come in and look at your fleet, then match the infrastructure to how it’s expected to be used. We understand the importance of proper due diligence by our business customers on their capital spend.”

To make the transition to electric smoother, Z offers support services including workplace setups, safe installation, and maintenance. “When you put a workplace charger on your site, suddenly you have energy assets on your site,” she says. “We try to make it easy for the customer. You sign up with us, we put the asset in, and we also offer an operations and maintenance package, so you get our support if anything goes wrong.”

The majority of businesses Z works with on workplace charging favour a mix of workplace and public charging to reduce downtime. “We are seeing businesses go down that route of workplace charging on their sites, supplemented by public charging, especially for vehicles that return to base frequently.”

With 135 charging bays across 46 sites nationwide, and more coming, Z offers both fast and ultra-fast charging options to help businesses stay on schedule.

For vehicles that require public charging, Wilson says, “If you look at someone like a construction firm, they will have some passenger fleets and possibly utes, but then they will typically also have a heavy fleet. We have 17 public charging bays across four sites in the North Island that have drive-through access, so trucks can park alongside the charger and drive out directly”.

Companies like JW Group, a leading provider of electric buses to public transport providers since 2020, have tapped into Z’s charging network in Auckland and Christchurch. Partnering with Z has made it easier for JW Group to expand its electric fleet without the hassle or expense of building its own charging infrastructure.

With Z’s support for installation and maintenance, the company has avoided the costs of dedicated facilities while keeping its buses running smoothly – a win-win outcome for both businesses.

“Our goal is to provide practical, reliable solutions that address the specific challenges companies face in transitioning to electric,” says Wilson. “As more businesses start the shift, we’re here with the expertise and resources to help them succeed.”

