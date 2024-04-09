How we inadvertently put our pets in danger

Feeding cats & dogs human food can cause big problems.

Pets use their deep, soulful googley eyes to persuade us to give them treats, take them for walks, let them up on the bed and to say “it wasn’t me” when they’ve torn through the carpet or chewed on a chair leg.

But one of the greatest dangers to pets can be us responding to their ‘pleading’ and sharing human food with our four-legged friends. What’s safe for us may pose serious risks to our pets. Southern Cross Pet Insurance says it’s paid out more than $3m last year to treat pets after they’ve eaten food they should not have been fed.

So, they have joined with the NZ Veterinary Association to raise awareness of this issue with their ‘Mind Control’ campaign and to help New Zealanders fight the power their pets seem to exert over their owners, especially around food.

Sally Cory, Head of Veterinary Services for Companion Animals says, “It’s time we took back control in the relationship with our pets when it comes to food. Chocolate, grapes, raisins, and onions are among common culprits that can cause serious harm. All chocolate can be problematic, but darker varieties with a high percentage of cocoa are the worst. The theobromine in chocolate can trigger vomiting, diarrhoea, rapid breathing, rapid heart rates, irregular heart rhythms and even seizures.”

Cory says onions and garlic, both foods we love to cook with, can damage an animal’s red blood cells, leading to weakness and lethargy. Grapes and raisins can cause kidney failure in dogs and raw bread or pizza dough may also be dangerous.”It expands in their stomachs when they eat it and can ferment, producing alcohol, which can make them quite drunk and even lead to alcohol toxicity,” says Cory.

‘Paws Off!’, a pet project of Southern Cross Pet Insurance and the NZ Veterinary Association, aims to educate and help identify potential dangers for pets. It’s also encouraging brands, retailers, food and beverage manufacturers to download and use the Paws Off! symbol.

“Dogs especially have conditioned us over tens of thousands of years to give them what they want,” says Southern Cross Pet Insurance CEO Anthony McPhail. “You can see just how effective they are in our Mind Control video featuring some of the most persuasive dogs in Aotearoa. So we’re here to help all pet owners overcome their pets’ considerable powers of persuasion. Our Paws Off! project, which includes a whole lot of tips and tricks for owners to take back control, is a big part of our awareness drive.”

What do we need to look out for?

Corn on the cob is definitely something to avoid giving dogs. Cory has noted a significant uptick in cases of visits to the vet. While not toxic, the core of a corn cob can cause dangerous obstructions in a dog’s digestive tract, particularly in larger breeds, who may gulp down the cob without chewing it properly.

As for bones, “dogs should not be fed or have access to cooked bones,” says Cory, explaining that, when cooked, bones become harder for dogs to digest in the stomach, as the acid is less effective at breaking them down. They can also splinter easily, causing injury as they pass through the digestive tract.

Mouldy food can dramatically affect pets’ central nervous systems. “These dogs will generally start trembling, shaking, becoming quite weak, and almost appear drunk,” she explains. “Then they may progress to having seizures.”

Cory remembers a story about a West Highland White Terrier who got into a teenager’s bedroom and ate a mouldy sandwich underneath the bed. “It developed severe toxicity very quickly, coming in seizing,” she says. “That dog had to be sedated for quite a considerable amount of time until it recovered.”

One of the biggest dangers is xylitol, an artificial sweetener found in some peanut butter, confectionery and sugar free gum. It drops pets’ blood sugar quickly, so they develop weakness, collapse, seizures, and eventually liver failure.

In addition to specific foods, we shouldn’t give our pets human medications and vitamins and we need to keep a close eye on them when we’re out on walks – watching out for seasonal hazards, such as Karaka berries.

It’s not just our dogs we need to watch. Cats are less likely to eat foods they shouldn’t, but risks remain. “Contrary to popular opinion, cow’s milk is not good for cats as they can be lactose intolerant, but one of the most common toxicities we see in cats is lily toxicity,” she warns. “Lily plants are toxic for cats and can even be fatal.”

So how can we give our pets treats and keep them safe? Cory recommends pet-friendly alternatives such as chopped vegetables, lean meats and fresh fruits like carrots, seedless apple pieces, and bananas.

“By understanding the dangers of feeding pets human food and taking proactive steps to keep them safe and take back control, we can ensure our furry friends live long, healthy lives by our sides.”

Those worried about what pets have eaten should always check with the vet on what to do next. However, prevention is best.

The NZ Veterinary Association and Southern Cross Pet Insurance are urging people to recognise the signs of their pet’s mind control, and also ask brands they know and love to use the ‘Paws Off!’ warning symbol, which is similar to ‘Not tested on animals’ or ‘Don’t drink alcohol when pregnant’. Together we can all make a difference, help protect the Pet Life and prevent unnecessary and upsetting trips to the vet.

For more information: southerncrosspet.co.nz/pawsoff



