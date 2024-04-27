Editorial: Baby Ru deserves justice six months on from tragic death

EDITORIAL

Last Monday marked the six-month anniversary of a baby’s death that shocked the country.

On October 22, the child then named Ruthless-Empire Souljah Reign Rhind Shephard Wall died after arriving at Hutt Hospital unresponsive with severe head injuries.

Since then, despite repeated calls for information from police and some of Baby Ru’s family, the person or persons responsible for his death in Wellington remain at large.

In that time, the Herald has revealed how a piece of fabric was allegedly wrapped around Baby Ru’s neck when he arrived at the hospital.

Police have also said at least one person returned to the Taita house where Ru suffered his injuries to clean up the crime scene and remove crucial evidence, even as Ru lay dead in hospital.

One piece of evidence they say was removed is a hard drive that recorded CCTV footage from a camera set up inside the house.

Police have also gone on record to say they believe the people seen using a grey-green 1994 Nissan Sentra, registration TE6972, were responsible for disposing of evidence.

On Monday, Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard issued the latest appeal for information.

He also thanked those who had contacted them already and reiterated detectives believed “three adults known to Ru continue to be considered persons of interest”.

Baby Ru's family kept a spot for him at the table on Christmas Day. Photo / Ngatanahira Reremoana.

“We remain committed to investigating the circumstances that led to his death in October last year. Police are determined to get justice for Baby Ru and provide closure for his whānau and the wider community.”

Pritchard previously talked of how “we’ve got injuries that are consistent with blunt force trauma - fractured skull, which would take some force”.

The suspicious death of anybody is of huge concern.

But when it happens to one of our most vulnerable, a baby, it is even more sickening.

Baby Ru was a defenceless little boy.

He should have been safe from harm’s way and being nurtured and nourished for a full and happy life.

But tragically, he is now added to an ongoing list of young children who never get the chance to live the life they should have been able to.

At least one person knows the truth about what happened to Baby Ru.

That should be weighing heavily on their conscience.

Police have released images of several items in relation to Baby Ru's death, including this piece of fabric. Photo / NZ Police

And if others know what happened, but weren’t involved in his death, then that too should weigh heavily.

Six months on from Baby Ru’s death it’s time for the truth to come out.

If someone is protecting the person or persons responsible, then the time for silence is over.

Do the right thing; not just to clear your conscience but also for the memory of a wee boy taken far too soon.

>> Anyone who has information that could help the investigation team is urged to contact police quoting file number 231022/1708.

Information can also be passed to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.