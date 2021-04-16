How to travel in Tasmania

Photo/ Supply

Travelling in 2021 means planning ahead. Here are some tips to help you prepare.

Direct flights between New Zealand and Hobart are now available. Air New Zealand now offer twice weekly direct flights from Auckland to Hobart. For more information click here.

You can fly into Hobart in the south, Launceston in the north or Devonport or Burnie in the northwest. The Spirit of Tasmania ferry, which carries cars and camper vans, sails daily between Melbourne and Devonport and takes about 10 hours.

Tasmania is compact – less than 300km from top to tail – and it packs a lot into a small space. There are no public trains on the island and while there are plenty of buses in the main metro areas, you'll want your own set of wheels to experience the best of Tassie.

Book a hire car or camper van as early as possible. Many companies reduced their fleets as a result of Covid-19 restrictions, so don't expect to rock up at the airport and organise one on arrival.

All Tasmanian businesses need to have a Covid-19 safety plan in place, which means there may be limits on capacity. If you're keen to visit specific attractions and venues, phone ahead to check hours, availability and to pre-book.

Travellers to Tasmania are urged to tread lightly, to help protect all the things that make it such a special destination. Take care and slow down on the roads, especially between dusk and dawn, and remember you're sharing them with precious wildlife.

When walking in wilderness areas, take all your rubbish out with you. Check in advance if there are fire alerts in the area. Bring appropriate clothing and dress in layers, especially if you're planning to walk in alpine areas. The average maximum summer temperature in Tasmania is 17-23 degrees, but the weather can change quickly at any time of year. Always carry extra warm clothing, including a waterproof jacket.

Here are a few important websites to help plan your trip.

fire.tas.gov.au

Check fire conditions – including planned burns, smoke alerts and bushfires – in areas you're planning to visit, especially if you're heading out of the cities.

coronavirus.tas.gov.au

This is where you'll find the most recent community updates and news on restrictions. There's a dedicated section for travellers and visitors where you need to register your contact details and travel plans before arriving.

parks.tas.gov.au

Tasmania has 19 national parks and numerous reserves. Learn more about them and buy a parks pass online before you arrive.

startwithi.com.au

The Tasmanian Visitor Information Network has 12 centres around the state to help travellers. They can help with itinerary planning, bookings and information, all with a personalised local touch.