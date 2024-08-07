How to manage workplace safety

…for the price of “two cups of coffee per employee per week”.

This story has been prepared by SiteConnect and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Safety management in New Zealand has evolved significantly over the past decade – though many small to medium-sized businesses still rely on outdated, paper-based processes.

Enter SiteConnect, an innovative and affordable safety software solution poised to modernise how Kiwi businesses manage workplace safety.

SiteConnect, based in Auckland, has been at the forefront of digital workplace health and safety management solutions for seven years. Their mission centres around making safety accessible and engaging for all businesses, regardless of size.

SiteConnect Founder Tim Manning says: “Safety shouldn’t just be a top-down approach. Involving employees in creating a safe work environment is important. Encouraging them to share their ideas and concerns about safety, and make sure they feel heard and valued is key.”

Is your business safe?

SiteConnect’s safety software revolutionises how businesses handle workplace safety. Designed with end-users in mind, the software is intuitive, affordable, and tailored to cater to various industries such as construction, manufacturing, facilities, logistics, and trades.

At its core, SiteConnect is a comprehensive workplace health and safety management system. It includes out-of-the-box functionality to manage health and safety risks systematically. The software covers four key areas:

Onsite compliance

Contractor management

Reporting

Risk management

Key benefits

The potential penalties in New Zealand for any person or business that breaches the Health and Safety at Work Act (the Act) are considerable – particularly in the event of death or serious injury. The penalties can include significant jail time and massive financial penalties. For small to medium-sized businesses, the repercussions of breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act can be catastrophic.

With over 40 safety performance charts that enable businesses to track their health and safety management programme in real-time, SiteConnect offers a user-friendly interface for managing safety events and team communication, customisable safety plans tailored to specific needs, and encourages employee engagement in safety reporting.

Designed to scale with growing businesses, it ensures compliance with regulations, provides real-time updates, and supports data-driven decision-making.

Joining SiteConnect also connects you with a community of business owners and safety professionals for shared support and best practices. With prices starting at roughly the cost of two cups of coffee per staff member per week, SiteConnect makes advanced safety compliance tools financially accessible for small to medium businesses.

It’s all about helping businesses proactively address issues before they escalate and keeping your workers safe. Health and safety should be the number one agenda on Board papers. “Examining lead and lag indicators such as safety observations provides Boards with valuable insights into their critical risks” says Manning.

With a wealth of software functionality available at affordable prices, there has never been a better time to invest in SiteConnect.