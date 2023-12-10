How farmers “Meat The Need”

s

But Silver Fern Farms says food donations needed more than ever.

There’s been a leadership change at Meat The Need, the national charity devoted to combating food insecurity – a change that could be paraphrased “Meat The Need Even More”.

Recently appointed General Manager, Zellara Holden, wants to elevate the cause, previously guided by founders Wayne Langford and Siobhan O’Malley.

Meat the Need has already made significant strides, donating over 1.4 million mince meals and 3 million milk meals to food banks across New Zealand – a beacon of hope to the 15-20 per cent of New Zealanders grappling with food insecurity, a growing number.

Under Langford and O’Malley, ‘Meat the Need’ evolved from a concept into a pragmatic force able to address food insecurity in New Zealand. Their collaborative approach brought together farmers, processors, and food banks, creating a sustainable ecosystem for food donation. Their powerful leadership shaped the charity’s mission and operational model.

Significant achievements included establishing robust partnerships with key industry players and overseeing the distribution of millions of nutritious meals to those in need. Their dedication and innovative strategies laid a strong foundation for the charity, paving the way for Holden to build upon and expand their vision.

Her strategy is clear and focused: strengthen and grow: “How can we ensure that we are continuing that supply of protein? And how can we increase and go to more food banks across New Zealand so that eventually we do get to where no one is going unnourished in New Zealand.

“So the vision hasn’t changed. It’s just how we continue to grow and expand that.”

This vision is underpinned by robust partnerships, like the one with Silver Fern Farms, which has been instrumental in the charity’s success. Farmers donate livestock, which Silver Fern Farms processes into nutritious mince, ensuring a steady supply of protein to those in need.

The upcoming telethon, ‘The Big Feed’, scheduled for December 14 at Lincoln University, is a key calendar event for the charity. The event, featuring hosts Matt Chisholm, Dave Letele, and Wayne Langford, aims to raise awareness and funds through a day filled with challenges and community engagement.

“It’ll be a full day and it’ll be live-streamed,” Holden says. “People will be able to text donations through,’ Zellara explains. ‘It’s about having consistent donation supply for foodbanks and communities,’ she emphasises.

Before joining Meat the Need, Holden was deeply involved in the Dairy Women’s Network for 12 years, managing partnerships, marketing, media, and supporting the delivery of the strategic vision. This experience, coupled with her strong financial background, has been instrumental in her approach to leading Meat the Need.

“It’s about knowing that what we’re doing is making an impact every day to communities that have food insecurities”, she says.

But it’s not just about the numbers for her – it’s the stories of impact that resonate the most: “if we weren’t supplying meat, these families wouldn’t be getting it.” This stark reality drives her and the team to push boundaries and expand their reach.

An integral part of Meat the Need’s success lies in its network of volunteer champions, as Holden explains: ‘We’ve got champions across the country. Our volunteer champions are invaluable, especially as a small team. We can’t be everywhere, so they support our reach into communities. “They range from farmers who donate and are passionate about our cause, to rural professionals. They’re our voice in the regions and communities, talking about Meat the Need, why it’s important, and the impact we’re making. Their support is massive for us.”

Zellara’s message to potential donors and partners is heartfelt and compelling: “If you’re able to help by contributing to protein and reducing food insecurities, then let’s do it. Let’s work together.”

For more information: meattheneed.org