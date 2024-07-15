House Of The Year tightly contested

Lockwood’s 2024 competition showcases sustainable builds.

Sustainability is increasingly becoming a vital part of building a home for many Kiwis – and this year’s crop of candidates for Lockwood House Of The Year underlines the point.

Of the eight entrants in this year’s contest, one is completely off the grid, two are solar powered and, thanks to Lockwood’s design flexibility, all make the most of their stunning natural settings. The public are encouraged to vote for their favourite and be in to win a SMEG appliances prize package.

With the warm natural wood interiors Lockwood is so famous for, it’s no surprise their homes are built from a completely renewable resource – sustainably grown New Zealand timber, a lower carbon alternative to materials shipped from further afield.

In fact, more than 90 percent of materials used by Lockwood are sourced from New Zealand and support local business, says Lockwood marketing manager Sarah Smith. Waste is another huge problem when it comes to sustainability in building; about 30 percent of New Zealand’s waste comes from the construction industry.

Lockwood’s answer is to pre-manufacture the housing components and assemble them on site. Everything is precision-cut for each home – there are no truckloads of building waste being taken away from a Lockwood build.

Lockwood also treats the timber after it’s produced instead of before, so any shavings and offcuts can be safely reused for things such as wood fires, pallets and animal bedding.

A Family Retreat

While conventional building methods do the framing, insulation, cladding and interior separately, Lockwood takes the unique approach of providing the exterior board, interior board and insulation in one piece. These wall boards exceed building code requirements, with consistent thermal performance keeping homes warm in winter and cool in summer - reducing electricity use.

“There are no gaps or quality issues. A lot of these things are sorted out before you start,” says Smith.

For the Weenink family, one of the eight entrants, protecting the land their beautiful home sits on was a big focus. They had dreamed of creating an off-the-grid haven with a using sustainable materials for more than 10 years.

Sitting proudly on the family’s organic kiwifruit orchard outside Tauranga, the home has its own bore and septic tank, along with solar panels making it completely off-grid for water, wastewater and electricity.

It was important to the Weeninks that there was minimal waste impact on the environment. Lockwood components were made specifically for the home and cut to length at the site. Every material was chosen to be as eco-friendly as possible. The concrete foundation used Cuploplex domes made from 100 percent recycled materials, a much greener option than traditional polystyrene.

For Tranquillity in Nature in Matata, another entrant home that maximises breathtaking views of bush, countryside and sea, solar panels were seamlessly integrated into the design to provide energy-efficient hot water heating, underfloor and spa heating.

Whether it’s sustainability, wanting to make the most of an amazing vista or a unique site, design flexibility is key, says Smith. The House of the Year entrants also challenge the perception that Lockwood provides pine boxes: “If someone can dream something they can do it in Lockwood.”

Smith says generally people approach Lockwood directly. They can use a plan or start from scratch. Those who go with a plan usually adapt it to make it work for either their family or the site. “Every single home is personalised to our clients and there’s no extra cost to do that.”

The company has an inhouse architectural designer, or people can bring their own architect. “We look at their site and design brief and get started on the design phase,” says Smith.

Douglas Family Home

Lockwood has 63 staff in Rotorua, a regional team in Christchurch and around 21 dedicated contractors New Zealand-wide, to take the client through the design and build process.

To achieve clean lines and a minimalist feel, some of the entrants in House of the Year have decided on clear pine with all the knots removed and most have used the blond whitewash treatment, a popular look for many Lockwood home builders. One is finished in a natural clear polyurethane.

Schist is a popular choice; the combination of timber and stone are two natural elements that work beautifully together. Smith says some people also choose to paint their interiors, especially for a feature wall.

Several of the entrants have lived in or grown up in Lockwood homes – not surprising given the company has built more than 50,000 homes up and down the country since it began 74 years ago.

“We get a lot of people who have lived in a Lockwood and loved it. That’s what draws them to the design journey with us,” says Smith. “People love the natural feel of timber and the warmth.”

For many it’s also the strength and low maintenance aspects of the homes. Many clients have a Lockwood holiday home and often plan to retire in them later, so they don’t want to have to paint them every few years.

“They’re well proven for standing up in extreme conditions, in New Zealand and all over the world. Some of these areas are subjected to severe cyclones, hurricanes and earthquakes. No Lockwood home has been lost due to severe weather or earthquake activity, a testament to the performance capabilities our homes.”

For more information: https://lockwood.co.nz