Hospitality faces up to waste crisis

NZ's compostable industry "ahead of legislation" - but can do more.

Speciality coffee companies and stadiums are among the "game-changers" leading the move away from environmentally harmful packaging, according to a top New Zealand compostable packaging supplier.

Fraser Hanson, General Manager of Innocent Packaging – compostable packaging supplier to many hospitality brands across New Zealand, the UK, and the USA – was commenting shortly after the October 1 legislative deadline came into force, banning single-use plastic drink stirrers, certain PVC food trays and containers, and polystyrene takeaway food and beverage packaging.

Hanson says the New Zealand hospitality industry has taken a number of hits through the pandemic – but this is one area the industry is already adopting well.

"We work with so many amazing brands; it's safe to say the majority of hospitality brands in Aotearoa are well on board by now – but standout trendsetters over the last decade have to be the specialty coffee companies who were quick to set the experience bar high.



"As for game-changers, big players like the stadiums are able to have a huge impact in a single evening," Hanson says. "For example; when Pink toured in 2018, Spark Arena was able to divert approximately seven tonnes of packaging and food waste from landfill by ensuring all takeaways were served in compostable packaging, collected and processed by a compliant facility.

"Numbers like that make you proud, and show the impact of a slick circular solution."

That said, waste management for an entire country is "a big challenge", he says: "It's not just about saying 'no' to what we don't want, we need things to work and we need them to be as simple and easy as possible.

"The tools needed to achieve that are legislation, education, and infrastructure. A lot of time and money has already gone into establishing our landfill and recycling options, but food waste doesn't belong in either, so we need something else. Composting is the earth's oldest waste management system and if we can re-harness it at scale, we can make a real impact."

Hanson says the trend away from materials like polystyrene has been years ahead of the legislation. When Innocent Packaging launched in 2012, it was common to have polystyrene takeaway cups, trays or clamshell boxes.

"Back then, there just wasn't a big range to choose from. Compostable cups were relatively new, and only came in select colours and sizes. Now brands can choose from a range of quality products, colours, and styles, or custom-print their own packaging, and be proud to see customers walking down the street advertising their brands.

"There's definitely a halo effect for businesses and consumers from choosing a sustainably-made product which can be 'unmade', instead of going into landfill.

"A great hospitality experience considers every detail up to the last moment, and consumers influence trends with how they spend their money."

Speaking of money, Hanson knows that many hospitality businesses have had it tough and that compostables impact a company's margins.

"When you're looking at price per unit, you're talking a matter of cents between a polystyrene item and a compostable equivalent," he says. "Yes, it adds up, but it's worth it – not just from a planet perspective, but because it takes so much time, effort, and cost, to produce great food and beverage experiences…you don't want that ruined in the last few moments of the process.

"When we produce compostable products for hospitality, we make sure they're worthy of what fills them."

October's legislation change is just one of several stages; the next take effect in 2023 and 2025. As for the hospitality industry and those that support it, change is certain.

"It's a good thing too," he says. "Sustainability is a journey and we'll keep on looking for ways to do things better. Our mission is as much to simplify sustainability as it is to unmake everything we make.

"So bring on the new, and let's make it as easy as possible for everyone to get onboard."

Innocent Packaging launched from New Zealand in 2012, expanding into the UK and Europe in 2019. From November 1, Innocent Packaging will trade as decent packaging as it consolidates its global brands under one brand banner.

