Hometown Tales: Fresh from Stratford

Mt Taranaki. Photo / Getty Images.

Dave Hunger is a farmer and inventor based in Stratford, who used to run the Fernbrooke Farm Amusement Park. Over the years, he has built an impressive collection of fantastical penny farthings, a trebuchet (a medieval-inspired catapult), and awe-inspiring rides. But our favourite is the 'Nike Bikie,' a pushbike with a front wheel made of old sneakers.

Dave told us some of his favourite things about Stratford:

Dave Hunger is a farmer and inventor based in Stratford. Image / Supplied.

1.What's fresh and new in your town?

Stratford has just secured government funding toward a brand-new swimming pool, and the AMP Showgrounds are also looking at expanding with an equestrian area and a motor-racing area, which will make us the hub of Taranaki.

2. Tell us something people don't know about your hometown.

A hundred years ago there was a wacko dentist called Kick-a-Boo Hunter who turned out to be unqualified. He'd extract teeth with his fingers. He was such a showman, people would come to watch him work on patients.

3.How do you stay fresh in summer?

The Patea River flows through Stratford, and there's a really good swimming hole behind the Scout den. They're about to release rainbow trout into the hole so you can take your kids fishing there.

4.Is there a must-see landmark when making a pit stop at your hometown?

The mountain is cool of course. There's a big glockenspiel clock on the main street. Stratford is based around Shakespeare so all the roads are named after Shakespearean characters!

5.What's your favourite sub and where in town do you like to eat it?

I like to take the grandkids to the playground and the kids play there while we eat. We also go to the Malone Gates, which are named after Colonel Malone, a WW1 hero from Stratford who died at Gallipoli. There are big ornate gates into our park, and if you're lucky, you might catch a glimpse of the Stratford white fantail, the wild piwakawaka.

Subway map of location in New Zealand. Image / Supplied.

