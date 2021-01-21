Hometown Tales: Fresh from Gisborne

John Leach & Darlene Hohipa, Gisborne. Image / Supplied.

Families that arm-wrestle together, stay together… John Leach is a three-time arm-wrestling champ of New Zealand, and Darlene Hohipa is the vice-president of Arm-Wrestling Federation. The couple are also founders of Lock N Drop, an arm-wrestling club in Gisborne. They've been married since they were 19 and have six kids, aged 6-22.

We asked the family to tell us some of their favourite things about Gisborne:

1. What's fresh and new in Gisborne?

Our town is always getting upgraded. We have a boardwalk now that you can walk along all the beaches. It's awesome for exercising on and you get the summer breeze.

2. Tell us something people don't know about Gisborne.

Gizzy is not fast-paced; we're a kick-back village type town with great people and beaches with heaps to do: surfing, diving, and fishing. Everyone is friendly and willing to help you out if you need a hand.

3. How do you stay fresh in summer?

My family and I love to spend our days at the beach when we can - our whole family dives, and you can dive anywhere in Gisborne, however Kaiti Beach has everything. There are also many great spots for fishing. Everyone goes out to The Mouth [of the Waipaoa River] and Tolaga Bay.

Tolaga Bay, North Island, Gisborne. Photo / Getty Images.

4. Is there a must-see landmark when making a pit stop at your hometown?

Our local London Street fish and chip shop is a must-stop pit stop. It's handy, fast and nothing in New Zealand tastes better than our fish and chips. Kaiti Hill is also a must-see when you're in Gizzy.

