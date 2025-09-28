Growing a career from the ground up

Growing skills, whenua and thriving farms.

Growing up on a lifestyle block in the Waikato, Nerissa Edwards always knew she wanted a career that kept her connected to the land. She’s turned that passion into a profession, supporting farmers to build more sustainable, productive and resilient farm systems.

By the time she reached high school, her path was clear – she wanted to play an active role in Aotearoa New Zealand’s primary sector. That decision led her to enrol in a Bachelor of Agricultural Science at Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa Massey University, a degree she says provided the perfect foundation for her career.

“The degree gave me the technical skills I needed to become a rural professional. Subjects like agronomy, soil science, animal health and environmental impacts have all been vital in my day-to-day work,” Nerissa says.

Her time at Massey offered more than just classroom knowledge. Through internships, scholarships and industry connections, Nerissa built a strong professional network that helped launch her career. One of the most pivotal opportunities came through the On Farm School Science Scholarship, where she was mentored by a Ministry for Primary Industries advisor.

“The connections I made at university have been incredibly important. I’ve met so many people who’ve taken a genuine interest in my progress, from lecturers who offered both academic and personal guidance, to industry professionals who became mentors and key contacts.”

Nerissa says one of the biggest lessons she’s learned is the value of curiosity.

“I used to worry that asking too many questions would make me look unprepared, but I’ve come to see it as a strength. Asking the right questions shows engagement and a willingness to learn, which is important as a graduate starting out.”

In her final year of study, Nerissa interned with KS Agri, a consultancy focused on helping farmers meet regulatory requirements and improve farm systems. That experience proved to be a turning point.

“The internship connected me with some of the most influential people I’ve met in my career so far. It sparked a real passion for farm systems and whenua Māori capability work, and ultimately led to employment.”

Now working as a consultant with KS Agri, Nerissa says she values the diversity of her role and the opportunity to bring a fresh perspective as a recent graduate.

“Every day I get to learn something new while doing work I genuinely enjoy. I’m especially passionate about farm systems and iwi capability work, and I plan to build on that with advanced certifications in sustainable nutrient management and freshwater farm planning.”

For Nerissa, a job that keeps her connected to the whenua and the people who work it is exactly where she wants to be.

“I love being out on the farm, working directly with clients and helping them develop tailored plans to improve efficiency and sustainability. It’s a privilege to contribute to the future of farming in New Zealand.”

