Global shortage means huge IT opportunities

Photo / Getty Images.

Vision College say trained software developers have "the world at their feet".

One of the smartest choices for young people setting out on a professional career is the life of a software developer.

So says IT tutor Bikash Pokhrel who counts numerous advantages:

Software developers are in high demand – in New Zealand and globally

The shortage in New Zealand has been increasing annually since 2016

Salaries have been boosted by that demand and

Incomes are likely to rise again as the business world, spurred by Covid-19 and lockdowns, adapts with organisations changing to ensure more of their revenues come from online operations.

Pokhrel, from Vision College, whose Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch campuses offer software development and web design and development diplomas (NZQA approved) for local and international students, says the shortage of skilled workers in both areas means a bright future is likely for young software and web developers.

"The shortage isn't just here in New Zealand," he says. "It's global. It's been increasing every year since 2016. Part of the reason is that many skilled people head overseas because they can find more opportunities and bigger salaries overseas, in areas like Silicon Valley.

"That's a strong motive right there," he says, "for New Zealand and international students – but even if they choose to work in New Zealand instead of overseas, there are really good opportunities. There is so much more scope now that someone can start off in one area but pivot to another.

"Covid-19 is a big part of that – it has shown businesses that they can really profit from moving a big part of their business online. Pre-Covid, no one really believed that could happen but, after lockdown and the widespread use of tools like Zoom and the boom in online shopping, businesses have changed the way they work – meaning there is more opportunity for people with the right skills."

According to government statistics, the s salary range for software developers is, on average, between $76,000-$100,000.

But that doesn't really describe the other doors that the qualifications gained from Vision College may open, says Pokhrel – like business analysts, game designers and developers, game programmers, information technology managers, multimedia specialist programmers, systems administrators and even higher management positions.

Vision College students Declan Watts, Vaughn Gigatarus and Gerard Garcia all opted for software and web design in Christchurch because it gave them more versatility.

Watts decided there was higher earning potential with this career than schoolteaching; he also did not want to lose his passion for playing music by being fully immersed in teaching every day.

All say they are doing more hands-on learning and therefore gaining the same focus in the two years as they would likely do in a three-year degree. According to what they have been told by people in the industry, the employment outcomes would be the same, as employers are not as focused on the qualification as they are on the code and structure of their code.

The first year of their course focuses on web development and design, while the second year goes deeper into the software area, which will see them graduate as Full Stack Developers.

They undertake live client projects through the course – Watts has already completed a website for a secondhand bookshop, with most of its business being online, involving setting up a database with specific search engines and shopping carts.

All three say they chose Vision for the location of the campus, the people, tutors and staff: "The classes are smaller than many other places which means more one-on-one interaction with the tutors and the right support when you need it. If you are ahead of the pack you can also move ahead and try your skills out on more advanced projects. It is a nice environment with a good social vibe.

"They get to know you and take an interest in what you are doing outside of college. We are really looking forward to the second year and getting involved in some more cutting-edge technologies."