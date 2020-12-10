Global online school open to NZ students

Image / Supplied.

World's biggest premium educator has launched a unique online school..

St George's International School in MonNew Zealand students are being invited to join a new online school which also provides short stays at a network of 60 schools around the world.

Inspired Education Group, billed as the world's largest premium education provider has taken its experience online, offering a full-time online education with attendance at any of the group's schools in New Zealand – it owns the four ACG colleges in Auckland and Tauranga – and around the globe.

The group owns and operates a network of over 60 schools across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Latin America – educating more than 50,000 students – and has now developed King's Online. It combines the best teaching practices of its schools around the world, the latest online learning techniques and opportunities to attend any of Inspired's international schools.

This combination of online classes and short stays in prestigious schools around the world is unique, designed to ensure students graduate with an international education and global connections to match.

Nadim Nsouli, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Inspired, says the group has an exemplary track record in academic achievement – 90 per cent of its students worldwide achieve entry to their first choice university.

Nadim Nsouli - Founder, Chairman and CEO of Inspired. Photo / Supplied.

King's Online is accepting enrolments from New Zealand students wanting to study towards Pearson Edexcel AS and A level qualifications that are accepted by all leading universities worldwide, including Oxbridge and Ivy League universities. New Zealand classes will start in January 2021.

"Many Inspired parents have commented on the success of our digital offering during this pandemic, which motivated us to imagine an all-online school," says Nsouli. "Our programme is well-suited for a wide-ranging audience. It appeals to parents wanting an international education for their children, and who may be concerned about their child being educated in an unfamiliar environment – especially in light of the ongoing pandemic."

Students take part in live, real-time lessons and small tutor-led study groups online. Lessons will also be recorded and made available online for any student unable to join the live class. Weekly performance tracking assessments provide feedback for students and their parents.

King's Online teachers are leaders in their field, with proven camera and online skills, and will use the latest digital educational tools, including the Canvas web-based online learning management system. King's Online takes its heritage from Inspired's King's College group of schools – with seven schools across Europe and the Americas. It has no relationship with Kings College Auckland.

Students can apply for an in-school experience at any Inspired school, such as the four ACG schools here, Reddam House in Sydney, the prestigious St George's in Switzerland or Reddam House in Berkshire, England. They can also take part in special interest programmes delivered with leading Inspired partners, including the Real Madrid Football Foundation or the Berklee College of Music.

St George's International School in Montreux, Switzerland. Photo / Supplied.

"A King's Online student might choose to attend schools on a different continent each year of their secondary school education," says Clarence van der Wel, Inspired's Chief Executive Asia-Pacific.

"These short stay programmes are much more manageable than committing to a year or two in an overseas school while the world is still dealing with Covid-19."

He says King's Online will have huge appeal for students wanting a premium international education – especially where their normal location or lifestyle precludes daily school attendance and where boarding school is not an option.

That includes students whose families normally travel a lot, students whose other commitments make normal school attendance difficult (such as elite sports training or other extracurricular activities), or students with health issues precluding regular school attendance.

King's Online is more affordable than other private education options, with annual fees of around $12,000 for the online programme (with additional charges for in-school attendance at other Inspired schools). Annual fees for senior students at New Zealand's leading private schools can be between $20k and $25k, according to van der Wel, while he says other online providers charge more than $18,000 for a full course of AS/A level subjects.

"There is nothing else that can match us for quality and affordability," he says. "We're offering a proven international education at a significantly more affordable price – plus the added benefit of being able to attend any of our physical schools around the world."

King's Online is also offering a number of full-fee scholarships - each for up to two years - and interested students are encouraged to apply online.

For more information: www.kingsonline.nz