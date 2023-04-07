Give Your Home An Interior Design Refresh For Autumn With Resene’s Top Style Tips And Tricks For Every Room

Photo / Supplied

Greens, blues and bold ideas: Resene’s on-trend guide to refreshing your interior.

Whether you opt for cottage-core or Hamptons, Scandi or mid-century, design trends are a useful guide to keep your interiors and exteriors looking fresh, to refine your personal taste and give you ideas to create spaces that inspire. We talked to Resene colour consultants, interior designers and stylists about what’s popular, what’s coming and how current trends are evolving.

Exciting shades to try

Homeowners are bringing strong, rich colours into every part of the home, instead of limiting them to small areas like bedrooms and powder rooms, says Resene colour consultant Amy Watkins.

“Try warmer shades of green, beige, pinks and terracotta,” Amy suggests, with colours from the new Resene The Range fashion colours collection, such as Resene Dawn Glow, a warm pastel orange reflecting the sun, Resene Valentine, an ashen pink, or Resene Green Days, the epitome of spring in a mix of yellow and green. Even neutral white villas are seeing traditional shades such as navy Resene Biscay and deep green Resene Welcome.

Nature is also influencing accent colours, makes them calming and easier to mix and match, adds Resene colour consultant Jackie Nicholls. “Think of faded eucalyptus leaves, feathers and moss.”

The dusty blue-grey-green of Resene Baring Head is a great example, along with moody olive Resene Rocky Point and the calming rural green of Resene Field Day.

Areas such as media rooms and master bedrooms can also benefit from more colour and depth, which can completely transform the atmosphere of a space. “Don’t be afraid to add some drama here and there,” says Jackie. “You will find artwork and furnishings can look amazing against a deeper colour.”

This Resene Wallpaper Collection ONB102706221 meets the trend for both bold hues and mid-century flair. Pair it with timber flooring stained in Resene Colorwood Natural.

Photo / Supplied

Bush, sea, sky

What began as a love affair with green-tinted neutrals has evolved into an appreciation of rich emerald and forest greens like Resene Bush or Resene Palm Green in bathrooms and bedrooms. We’re now seeing stronger greens like Resene Tarzan and Resene Contour used in living spaces as well as bedrooms, home offices and exteriors, says Amy.

Greens are even starting to take on a blue edge.

“Resene Morning Haze, for example, is a gentle, sky blue with a subtle peppermint haze,” says Resene senior architectural representative Rebecca Long. “Raspberry shades are becoming a touch brighter with Resene Very Berry taking on a sweet pink undertone.”

Create a bedroom retreat that reflects nature by painting walls in Resene Forest Green, and the floor in Resene Colorwood Breathe Easy. The headboard is in Resene Coral Tree to complement the screen trim in Resene Summer Rose, also on the desk. The bedside table and table lamp are Resene Meringue, the chair is Resene Forest Green and the vase is Resene Coral Tree.

Photo / Supplied

Eye on the future

While natural, earthy design styles such as bohemian, coastal and rustic will continue to be popular, we can also expect to see crisp, primary colours used sparingly, says Amy.

The influence of fashion and popular culture is also a reliable barometer when it comes to colour trends, with films such as Elvis keeping 60s and 70s, Palm Springs style at the forefront of interior design. We’re also likely to see “resort style” interiors gain in popularity, thanks to hit TV series The White Lotus, says interior designer Kate Alexander.

Meanwhile, Resene’s Top 20 colours list 2023 shows darker charcoals such as Resene Bokara Grey, Resene Grey Friars and Resene Shadow Match are rising in popularity along with neutrals with subtly greyed undertones such as Resene Sea Fog and Resene White Pointer.

This floor is painted in Resene Double Sea Fog with walls in Resene Quarter Sea Fog and contrast trim in Resene Half Dusted Blue around a door in Resene Black Sand. Dining chairs in Resene Half Dusted Blue and Resene Quarter Sea Fog, sideboard table in Resene Triple Sea Fog, jug on table in Resene Baring Head, large case in Resene Double Sea Fog, U vase in Resene Half Dusted Blue, pillar vase in Resene Quarter Sea Fog, curved vase in Resene Nomad and small candleholder in Resene Double Sea Fog.

Photo / Supplied





For help choosing colours to suit your projects, visit your local Resene ColorShop, ask a Resene Colour Expert online, resene.co.nz/colourexpert or book a Resene Colour Consultation, resene.co.nz/colourconsult. Or find your next favourite colours at resene.com/top20.