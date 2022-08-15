Satellite Island. Credit / Jason Charles Hill

There's no better way to carve out some space for yourself than by spending time in Australia’s wide-open spaces.

In one of the least densely populated places on earth, it's easy to get away from it all—or to get right amongst it. With thousands of islands, 35,000 kilometres of shoreline, and one of the largest deserts in the world, here you don't even have to go bush to find a quiet place to call your own.

ESCAPE TO AN ISLAND

When we say Australia is an island nation, we're not just referring to the mainland. From the sandy beaches of K'gari (Fraser Island) to the peaks of Lord Howe, Australia has its fair share of islands—over 8,200, to be exact. There are countless private islands for hire, including Tasmania's Satellite Island, where you'll discover that time moves at a different pace. Located in the untamed wilderness off the coast of Bruny Island, you can spend your days kayaking, casting a line from the boathouse jetty, or enjoying a glass of wine while shucking wild oysters off the rock shelf—a luxurious thrill without the frills. But if amenities are what you're after, then you'll find them at Qualia on Hamilton Island in the Whitsundays. You won't have this island to yourself, but with each pavilion coming with its own private pool, you can still slip away into a world of your own. The resort's two restaurants, spa, and activities—including private picnics, golf, and scenic flights—leave nothing to be desired. For those after a more active holiday, you'll find it aboard True North's four-night Rottnest Escape in Western Australia. The island is a favourite of Perth locals, thanks to its 60 spectacular beaches and its smiley quokkas, but you'll still be far from the crowds on this boat-based adventure, which includes fishing, snorkelling, and helicopter excursions.

Quokka by the ocean on Rottnest Island. Credit / Tourism Australia.

BOOK A PRIVATE RETREAT

Carving out space and time to reconnect with your loved ones in a wilderness setting doesn't have to involve getting on a boat—or even driving far. In the case of Dovecote—winner of Australian House of the Year—serenity can be found just two hours from Sydney. Set on 150 acres of oceanfront farmland, Dovecote's two private properties include the Headland, an expansive four-bedroom house with panoramic views of the ocean, a large swimming pool, games room, gym, and private access to the nearby Werri Beach, and two-bedroom The Range. Also just a 90-minute drive north of Sydney is Pretty Beach House in Bouddi National Park. With four pavilions, the lodge can be booked as fully catered accommodation with exclusive use for four couples, or as a simple spa getaway for two. GO ON SAFARI The only thing just abundant in Australia as wide-open spaces is wildlife, making this one of the world's most sought-after safari destinations. Keep your eyes peeled for the Big Five (koalas, kangaroos, wombats, platypus, and crocodiles) but don't miss the dingoes, echidnas and roughly 850 species of birds, nearly half of which are found nowhere else on earth. On an eight-day Top End Air Safari with Abercrombie & Kent, you'll be immersed in Arnhem Land's rugged environment, where Aboriginal people have lived for over 60,000 years. A combination of walking safaris, airboat rides and open-top game drives will give you plenty of opportunities to spot wild horses, buffalo, dingoes, and sunbathing crocodiles. For the other big four, the place to head is Tasmania. On a five-day tour with Premier Travel Tasmania, you'll have high chances of spotting koalas, wombats, platypus, and crocodiles, plus the opportunity to interact with the island's most famous resident, the Tasmanian Devil.

AS FAR AS THE EYE CAN SEE

Australia's Red Centre is known for its iconic red desert plains, weathered mountain ranges, and the world's largest and most famous monolith, Uluru. But the Outback is far from the only ecosystem where you'll find mesmerizing views and plenty of space to stretch out. Here are two other larger-thanlife landscapes to explore on your next trip to Australia.

El Questro, Western Australia. Credit / El Questro.

THE WET TROPICS

Stretching along the northeast coast of Queensland for 450 kilometres, this lush tropical rainforest wasn't just named a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its biodiversity, it's also the living museum of an ancient Gondwanan forest that covered Australia some 100 million years ago. Today, this history lives on in its dinosaur-like residents (including crocodiles and cassowaries), tree kangaroos and around 370 species of birds. To be fully immersed in its splendour, book into the newly refurbished Silky Oaks Lodge, where the open-air main lodge and treehouses blend with the surrounding environment.

TROPICAL SAVANNA

Head north of the 17th parallel, and you'll find one of the world's largest and most intact tropical savannas. Stretching for 365,042 kilometres-squared from Cairns in the east to Derby in the west, the vast grasslands and scattered trees of the savanna may create the illusion of isolation, but there are surprises to be discovered around every corner—from remote luxury lodges such as El Questro Homestead, to Aboriginal rock art, hot springs, and ancient volcanic lava tubes.