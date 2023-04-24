Five days on the Gold Coast with Bree Tomasel

Burleigh Beach. Credit / Tourism and Events Queensland.

1. DISCOVER BURLEIGH HEADS

Surfers Paradise may be the Gold Coast’s most iconic destination, but the stretch between Broadbeach and Burleigh Heads is where some of the country’s best chefs are setting up shop. Build up your appetite on a bushwalk through Burleigh Head National Park’s pristine rainforest, coastal heath and mangrove environments. Then, cool off with a morning swim in the adjacent Tallebudgera Creek before visiting Jellurgal Aboriginal Cultural Centre. Hungry yet? Nearby restaurants with ocean views include Rick Shores, the casual Burleigh Pavilion, or the hatted Restaurant Labart.

2. GET CULTURED AT HOTA

After a stop at award-winning Paddock Bakery in Burleigh Heads to grab coffee and a crème brûlée donut, make your way to the Gold Coast’s Home of the Arts: HOTA. The new 17-hectare precint is a hub for arts and culture, boasting Australia’s largest public gallery outside of a capital city, a cinema, and performance spaces, including an outdoor amphitheatre. Every Sunday, the vibrancy of HOTA is only further enhanced by the HOTA Farmers and Artisans Market, where dozens of vendors showcase their handcrafted wares and artisanal treats against the backdrop of Evandale Lake.

HOTA, Home of the Arts. Credit / Tourism and Events Queensland.

3 ESCAPE TO THE HINTERLAND

It may be hard to tear yourself away from the Gold Coast’s white sand and crashing waves— but you won’t regret it once you do. The World Heritage-listed Springbrook National Park is just a one-hour drive inland. There, you’ll find lush ancient rainforests, roaring waterfalls, and endemic wildlife including pademelons, sugar gliders, and even koalas. With walking tracks ranging from 300 metres to 54 kilometres in length, you could spend days exploring the area, but if you’ve only got one, try the Natural Bridge, Twin Falls, or Purling Brook Falls tracks. After a day of adventuring, spend the night sleeping 800 metres above sea level at Binna Burra Lodge.

Twin Falls, Springbrook National Park. Credit / Tourism and Events Queensland.

4. SLIP INTO SERENITY ON A SPA WEEKEND

The Gold Coast Hinterland has become synonymous with holistic wellbeing escapes, thanks to some of the southern hemisphere’s best spas tucked away in the rolling hills. Budget two nights for a wellness weekend at Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat, where your fully inclusive stay will include meals made with ingredients grown in Gwinganna’s gardens, fitness classes, and wellness workshops. Afternoons are devoted to relaxing in outdoor baths, swimming in the infinity pool, or getting a treatment in the award-winning spa. Or you can choose to do nothing at all, giving yourself the chance to fully recharge and reset.

Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat. Credit / Tourism and Events Queensland.

5. TRY YOUR HAND AT HYDROFOILING

After a rejuvenating few days in the rainforest, return to the coastline and spend your final day soaking up the 50 kilometres of golden shoreline on offer. In the morning, hire a bike and cruise along the shoreline’s paved pathways, stopping to swim along the way. The ocean isn’t the only waterway worth visiting, though. On a two-hour tour with Flite Board Gold Coast, you’ll use a hydrofoil to fly across the surface of the Gold Coast’s canals—the perfect dose of adventure to round out your holiday.