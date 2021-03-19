Fiji: Our happy place

Harry and Pat Tait. Image / Supplied.

Saturday 20 March is the International Day of Happiness and so it feels fitting to celebrate a place where this emotion is so easily found.

We all deserve a dose of happiness right now. And this year, on the International Day of Happiness, it's perhaps especially relevant to reflect on what that means to us. For many, it's fair to say some of our best times are created on holiday; the chance to spend quality time with loved ones in a relaxed environment, away from the stresses of work and life admin. If that holiday is in Fiji, a surge in wellbeing is a given, being that Fiji is a nation where happiness can't help but find you.

Octopus Resort. Photo / Supplied

With 333 islands to choose from, year-round tropical sunshine, amazing snorkelling and beautiful resorts, this lush paradise has so many drawcards. But the ace up its sleeve, and what makes it so special, is its 'Bula Spirit', encapsulated in the greeting you will hear everywhere you go. "Bula" is a wish for happiness, good health and energy of life and you'll see and feel it in the genuine smiles of the people who are lucky enough to call Fiji home.

Thinking back on their happiest memories of Fiji, visitors will often say it's the people who make all the difference – a fact that definitely rings true for Marilyn and Terry Marsh from Wellington, who have been returning here for 30 years. Having explored nearly a third of Fiji's islands in that time, on their first visit to Waya Island—part of the Yasawa Islands in 1995, now home to Octopus Resort, they found their ultimate happy place.

Terry and Marilyn. Photo / Supplied.

"We have celebrated every wedding anniversary on the island since," says Marilyn. "Back then, we would have warm red wine from a coffee mug under the stars and danced the night away with the locals," she says of her favourite memory. The couple have since seen the island evolve from three grass huts and no electricity, to one that boasts backpacker to luxury style accommodation for travellers on any budget. Through it all, it's the people and genuine hospitality, that have kept them returning. "We miss our friends at Octopus so much – they are honestly the highlight of every visit," says Marilyn.

Harry and Pat Tait of Auckland count the people, too, as what they love the most about their regular visits to Fiji. The pair have celebrated birthdays, life milestones and every single wedding anniversary at Tokoriki Island Resort since 1991, a private resort situated in the Mamanuca Islands. "We love Tokoriki because you can truly relax there," says Harry. And being welcomed like family makes every stay special. Harry recalls a particularly cherished memory, involving a surprise from the staff as an example. "When we were there for our 45th anniversary, we were told by the Tokoriki team to meet them at our bure at 2.30pm. When we arrived, two Fijian warriors marched us down to their chapel for a surprise renewal of vows ceremony. It is something we will never forget."

Beachfront Brue. Photo / Supplied.

It's these types of personal touches, the genuine, laid-back spirit of the people who wish to share what they have with the world, that mean a smile is never far away in these islands. But with all that's going on globally, Fiji has also ensured superlative hospitality extends to safety too. In October 2020, they launched their Care Fiji Commitment Programme to provide extensive training to the travel industry on Covid-19 best practices. So when the borders open, travellers can be assured that Fiji is a well prepared destination that will welcome them on their next visit.

Until then, we can dream of the warmth of the people, the quiet lapping of a shoreline whose waters encompass every shade of aqua, soft white sand between our toes, palm fronds swaying in a gentle breeze and the inevitable happiness it all brings.

