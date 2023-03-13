Explore Sydney and beyond with Laura McGoldrick

Kayaking, Sydney Habour. Credit / Desination NSW.

1. WATCH THE SUNRISE OVER SYDNEY HARBOUR

Stretching for 88km from Palm Beach in the north to Waterfall in the south, perhaps nothing defi nes Sydney more than its shoreline and picturesque harbour. Start your day watching the sunrise from directly on the water with Sydney by Kayak. As the first rays of light rise over the horizon and wash across the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the sails of the Sydney Opera House, you’ll be there to witness it—complete with a pre-ordered barista-made coffee in-hand.

sydneybykayak.com.au

2. HIKE ALONG THE COASTLINE

You’ve already been on the water; now, admire it from shore. The 6km Bondi to Coogee walk is renowned for being a quintessentially Sydney experience: You can watch surfers catch breaks, snorkel in one of the aquamarine bays, and grab coffee at one of the cafes along the way. If you want to get away from the crowds, head north to Palm Beach which you might recognise from Home and Away. This is where you’ll fi nd the easy Barrenjoey Lighthouse Walk taking in bush and beach views. Catch a ferry just across the water and you’ll be in the heart of Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park, which offers up even more incredible beaches, as well as longer coastal walks for keen trampers.

sydney.com/things-to-do/nature-and-parks/walks/coastal-walks

Palm Beach, Sydney. Credit / Desination NSW.





3. QUAD BIKE THROUGH SAND DUNES

On day two, wake up early and drive just past Newcastle, two hours north of Sydney. This is where you’ll fi nd the towering Worimi Sand Dunes, an ever-changing playground of great cultural signifi cance to the Worimi Aboriginal people. The shifting sand dunes—recognised as the largest of their kind in the Southern Hemisphere—are constantly uncovering ancient Aboriginal middens, campsites, and burial sites. For exclusive access, take a guided cultural quad bike tour with Sand Dune Adventures. You’ll zoom across the 30-metre-high sand dunes, while learning more about the site’s history and importance from Aboriginal guides.

sandduneadventures.com.au

Sand Dune Adventures, Port Stephens. Credit / Desination NSW.

4. CARE FOR A KOALA

After lunch, it’s time to explore the Port Stephens region. The seaside community is known for its stunning beaches fringed by gum trees, which is a favoured getaway for Australian and international visitors and is a preferred home for koalas. At the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary, you can see the marsupials in their natural environment while helping to support the conservation of the endemic species. There’s an on-site koala hospital—where staff care for sick, injured, or orphaned koalas—and an elevated pathway that will give you a unique treetop view of their natural habitat. Keep an eye out for echidna, who also make this special place their home.

portstephenskoalasanctuary.com.au

Koala Sanctuary Port Stephens, One Mile. Credit / Desination NSW.





5. RELAX IN BAREFOOT LUXURY

For those who can’t get enough of the cute and cuddly marsupials, the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary boasts its own glamping accommodation. For something a bit more luxe, head to Bannisters Port Stephens. The remodelled 80-room hotel is all glamour and glitter, with its infinity pool overlooking the bay and its lauded on-site restaurant, Rick Stein’s. Order up some fresh local seafood—like locally farmed oysters, Yarra Valley smoked salmon caviar, or Coffs Harbour prawns— and soak in the sweeping views out to Port Stephens Bay.

bannisters.com.au/port-stephens bannisters.com.au/venue/rick-stein-port-stephens

Bannisters, Port Stephens. Credit / Desination NSW.







