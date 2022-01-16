Essentials for back to school

Photo / Getty Images.

Making sure your child is prepared for back-to-school is a big part of successful education.

School is where our children learn and grow and it is essential that they have the necessary tools to help them. From the first walk through the school gates, to the last lesson of the day, The Warehouse has everything you need to see them through.

If there is anything the last 12 months has shown us, it's that we need to be prepared for anything and these products will make sure that you do just that:

1. H&H Senior Plan Backpack

Back to school is just better with a smart backpack – and nothing beats the H&H Senior Plan Backpack for practicality, style and affordability. This Smart Pack will fit books, stationery, jumpers, lunch and more – all while keeping them comfy.

2. Sistema Stainless Steel Drink Bottle

Staying hydrated is important for keeping the brain sharp all day long, and making sure your child is even prepared for playtime! Refresh every day with this stainless steel bottle because, with this bottle, there's hours of cool for school.

3. Bluetooth Headphones

Education is relying on technology more and more and, with these bluetooth headphones, children can start school with some smarter sounds. The built-in microphone also allows for seamless video conferencing when needed and, to top it all off, they come with a 2-year warranty.

4. Exercise Books

Here's your playbook for smarter stationery with The Warehouse's range of exercise books for the perfect start to any school year. With pages just waiting to be filled with a year's worth of learning, these books will come out the other side having made your child smarter and more creative.

5. HP Chromebook

A smarter start is at your fingertips! Choose this HP Chromebook for all your child's tech needs, at an affordable price. It can survive a fall off a desk, a splash from a soda or a tug at a power cord. It has metal-reinforced corners and is 122cm drop-tested. This laptop will take everything your child can throw at it and come back ready for more.

6. Sistema Bento Box Lunch Box

Nothing turns a child's brain off like being hungry – with the Sistema Bento Box Lunch Box, you can make sure that will never happen. With divided compartments, give your child an array of food to keep them full, happy and ready for whatever school throws at them next.

7. Sharpie Permanent Markers

The Sharpie is a staple of the school year and they are just right for everything your child needs to write. This 4-pack offers a variety of colours and will help keep your child's writing fun and colourful, helping them to stay engaged with their lessons and keep learning fun.

8. Dymo Label Maker

As much for the parents as it is for the children, the Dymo Label Maker will help make sure that nothing gets lost. With a large 13-character display and navigation buttons for easy access to advanced features, using this label maker really is child's play!

9. Highlighters

Help your child make their work stand out with this 6-pack of assorted colours. With a chisel tip and smooth ink flow for consistent highlighting, this really will be the highlight of their Back to School pack!