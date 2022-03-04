Driver shortage: food hit?

Photo / Supplied.

Shortage of truck drivers threatens food deliveries; "can't be swept under the rug".

A dire shortage of truck drivers in roading and transport could impact the distribution of food and other essential goods if it is not overcome, an employment specialist fears.

"Over 90 per cent of the food and goods we need every day move across our regional roads and highways yet 37 per cent of industry operators report they are short of drivers," says Colleen Getley, founder and director of industry-specific job site Trade Jobs NZ.

"So, what happens if because of this some food or medical deliveries, such as oxygen, can't be made?"

She says the issue is exacerbated by an ageing workforce. "About 25 per cent of drivers are over 60 and, as they approach retirement, it is estimated 20 per cent of them will need to be replaced in the next five to six years."

Getley says other industries such as construction and the rural sector may also be affected. "These industries can't operate without drivers. In many ways they (drivers) are the lifeblood of our economy and the shortage is so dire it is something that cannot be swept under the rug."

Her comments come as Trade Jobs NZ is launching a campaign to promote roading and transport as a career choice both for future generations and those looking for a new career move.

Getley says although there has been a considerable push by the transport industry in recent years to encourage young people and women into driving jobs, the challenge is to show that driving is a real career.

But, she says, it can be an exciting and rewarding long-term career. Many driving jobs are specialised requiring a high level of skill, especially in farming, construction, dangerous goods and infrastructure projects.

"People with these skills are in high demand and it is at these levels where we have the most gaps," she says. "In fact the shortages are so acute many employers resort to trying to entice skilled drivers off each other.

"An ageing workforce and an acute shortage of workers means there is a huge opportunity for young people to take up driving as a career, get their licenses, attain the skills needed and fill these roles."

Trade Jobs NZ works closely with Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand (an amalgamation of the Road Transport Forum and the Road Transport Association of New Zealand) to amplify what Getley says is the positive story existing around available training, qualifications, pay and supportive structures for driving careers.

Getley says training organisations such as Te ara ki tua Road To Success (Ia Ara Aotearoa's road industry traineeship which matches those wanting to begin careers as truck drivers with employers) are doing great work in providing a practical offering for both employers and employees.

She says the industry must find thousands of new drivers in the years ahead and the best way to fill that gap is to give employers the tools to attract, train and maintain a skilled workforce.

"As well it is about promoting the many great reasons why people become drivers – the freedom of the road, seeing the country, contributing to the wellbeing of communities, not to mention the chance to use the latest technology while driving the 'big rigs'.

"Of the total number of drivers employed throughout the country (around 32,000), just four per cent are women," Getley says. "We know that women make great drivers; they have fewer accidents, have better fuel efficiency while driving and, critically, are easier on the equipment so there is less wear and tear."

She says there are many trades people in Aotearoa who have transferable skills or have the commitment to learn the skills necessary to become an asset to any driving team in the country.

Getley believes the fact that 57 per cent of drivers don't have a CV is also a barrier to applying for jobs. As a result Trade Jobs NZ has created a platform in which no CV is required; applicants can simply fill in a form, click apply sending it straight to an employer.

"Traditionally drivers get jobs by word of mouth," she says. "The platform is designed to make it easier for people to apply and to promote roles where people are such as through radio, social media and other digital avenues."

Ia Ara Aotearoa CEO Nick Leggett says New Zealand relies on truck drivers every day to transport the food and other goods we need. "One of the keys to solving the driver shortage is to get more women and younger people behind the wheel and to get businesses investing in those groups as trainees."

For more information visit tradejobsnz.co.nz