Discover Hanmer Springs your way

Relax and unwind as you travel to this quintessential Kiwi town. Hanmer Springs is the home of Unrush Hour.

There’s something rather special about being located at the end of a road. It’s a sign that there’s a good reason to go there — and following State Highway 7A to its termination at Hanmer Springs delivers plenty of them.

After a drive of just over 90 minutes through rolling hills and quintessential Kiwi towns, you cross the engineering marvel that is the ferry bridge over the Waiau River. Look down and you might see local jet boat operations powering through the narrow gorge in a shower of spray.

Skimming over the braided shallows and spinning in circles is just one of the excitements on offer, which include rafting, a 35m bungy jump from the bridge, and quad bike and off-road buggy tours.

There are peaceful activities to enjoy once you reach Hanmer Springs itself, tucked into its green valley beneath the Southern Alps. The Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa has 22 pools in which to enjoy its warm, mineral-rich waters, at temperatures ranging from 28C to a sizzling 42C. There are also indoor private pools, massages and treatments to indulge in at the Spa, and with a café onsite too, it’s easy to spend a whole day here.

There is a lot more to see and do, though. For an overview, it’s hard to beat a scenic tour with Amuri Helicopters, soaring over the Hanmer basin’s forest, lakes, farmland and mountains, with an up-high landing to survey the spectacular surroundings.

Depending on the season, there’s a variety of ways to get up close with it all. Hiking is the most obvious, whether that’s knocking off the one-hour return trail up Conical Hill, wandering along some of the forest boardwalks (one of which has fairy doors to discover) or a proper tramp up to Mt Isobel’s 1324m summit. The St James Conservation Area is perfect for exploration. For less effort and more fun, hire a bike and choose your level of challenge from the many trails available or take a tour with Molesworth Tours.

If hiking, biking or driving aren’t your thing, Hanmer Llamas offers a different way to enjoy a lunch out in nature, with everything carried for you by these gentle animals. You might even want to do a multi-day tour with them, though it could be hard to say goodbye at the end.

Back down at the river, there are salmon and trout to catch, and the chance to get some tuition in your fly-fishing technique. If though it’s the plated version that you’re really interested in, restaurants MK and No.31 are deservedly famous for their cuisine, although there are so many other good eateries that you’ll be grateful for all that exercise you’ve been doing. PJ’s Pie Shop, Spice Village, Power House Café — all serve great food with real enthusiasm. There’s even an Irish pub, and a Monteith’s Brewery.

If you’re ready now for a bit of browsing, check out the wonderful range of shops. There are outdoor outfitters of course, but also higher fashion, like at Mhor boutique, which is up with the latest trends, and Ula, Mirror Mirror Boutique and Fashionworks. There’s even Danish designer clothing and accessories at Kjole Style. Art more your thing? Then be sure to visit Tait Gallery and Majuba Gallery and Design Store for some eminently collectible artists’ creations, many by locals inspired by their surroundings. Of course, it’s always hard to walk past places like the Lolly Shop and the Fudge Shop.

It’s hard to believe, with all these attractions on offer, that Hanmer Springs has a resident population of around only 1100, but its accessibility makes it permanently popular with visitors, whatever the season. From golfers to skiers, and everyone in between, there’s no-one who comes here and doesn’t want longer to spend exploring all the fun to be had. So overnight stays are a must, especially since one of the prime activities, this far from city light pollution, is star-gazing with Mānuka Skies. Their electronic telescopes and astro binoculars help you to zero in for close-ups of impossibly distant stars and constellations.

There is the full range of accommodation available, from campgrounds and hostels through farmstays and B&Bs to apartments, hotels and lodges. Stay in a cute wooden cottage, a fancy shepherd’s hut, an alpine chalet, in a retreat, or have a whole house to yourself — it’s all here.

The only thing now is to decide when to visit, but that’s easy because it’s a year-round destination. Whenever you choose, you’re guaranteed to have a lovely time.

To learn more about Hanmer Springs, visit hanmersprings.co.nz/unrushhourstartshere