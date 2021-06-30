"Dirty hands" goes full circle

Northland farmer Nathan Chestnut. Photo / Supplied.



Schoolkids helping with riparian planting breeds respect for the ecosystem, says dairy farmer.

Life has come full circle for 25-year-old Northland farmer Nathan Chestnut who will be throwing open his farm gates to two local primary schools, Te Kokopu and Maungatapere, in early July. Then about 150 primary students will help to bed in 2500 plants along the riparian margins of one of the farm's streams.

Chestnut vividly remembers doing exactly the same thing as an eight-year-old attending Te Kokopu Primary – and says it meant a lot as a youngster to get out of the classroom and get his hands dirty with the rest of his class.

It's the kind of experience he wants to repeat for today's young locals as those days working on the land are etched into his memory: "We did the same thing when I was young - heading out to a local farm to do some tree planting. It's the kind of learning that sticks in your mind when you get your hands dirty and learn about the local land and about the ecosystem."

This is Chestnut's third season managing the third-generation farm, 14km out of Whangarei where he milks about 350 cows. He believes the planting is also an opportunity for kids who may never have been onto a farm before.

"One of my concerns is that the city is coming to meet us pretty rapidly. Some of these kids aren't actually from farms and I'm giving some of them a chance to see what happens on a farm and where your food comes from."

He says the planting day is not just about riparian planting but also giving young people the opportunity to feel they have made a tangible difference to the environment.

"Every time I drive past the different spots where I planted trees as a youngster, I have a cheeky look to see how they are getting on. I say to myself, 'I did that, I planted those trees'.

"Coming from a farm and having land, I realised that we can make a difference to the environment, whereas people who live in cities don't actually get the chance to get their hands dirty and plant trees that will be there for hundreds of years.

Land prepared for planting along one of the farms streams. Photo / Supplied.

"It's a chance for parents, students and teachers to not just drive by on their way to school or work, but to swing in and get behind the farm gate."

The creek they are planting is dry for about 8 months of the year – but it is important to undertake riparian planting because it is the headwater of the Mangere catchment; surrounding farms are steep, so his farm gets a lot of runoff from them when it rains. The planting will help filter any undesirable elements in the run-off.

A big day is planned for the students and Chestnut has enlisted the help of Fonterra who are putting on a barbecue and fuelling the students with flavoured milk.

A planting plan has been drawn up by the Northland Regional Council to ensure the right species are planted in the correct locations. Their staff, along with a DairyNZ team, will spend the day with the students to teach them about the importance of looking after our rivers and ecosystems, says Chestnut.

He has every intention of staying on the farm to notch up a century of his family working on the land. However, this hasn't always been the case: "I went to high school in Auckland and had the love of farming programmed out of me. It's a different perspective when you live in the city. I find there is a disengagement from urban people where their food comes from and how it's produced.

"It wasn't until I went to university to train as a chemical pharmacologist that I fell in love with farming again. I realised being on the land and working with animals is something I love.

"Contributing towards feeding people is my point of pride. It means a lot to me to produce food for people both locally and internationally.

"I realised when I was at university, although there had been some negativity about farming, I can actually make a difference if I go home and work on the land. Everyone wants to help the planet but not many people get the chance to make a tangible difference – as an urbanite, the biggest influence you have is through consumer behaviour.

"Farmers however can make a big difference. I'm a young farmer and all I want is to make a quality product and make a real difference as to what our outputs are."

"A lot of changes have happened in how farms that my family has been farming and how they have been run over the past generations – and a lot of changes are still to come.

"If you chuck a few trees in now, you hope they will be around for a few hundred years to come."