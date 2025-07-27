Digestive upsets are the top reason pets see the vet – here’s why nutrition is a cornerstone of management

Twelve-year-old Gracie the Cavoodle had been battling diarrhoea for some time and managing the symptoms had been a real challenge – until a simple change in diet made a firm difference. Quite literally.

Her vet had recommended Hill’s Prescription Diet Gastrointestinal Biome to help manage her digestive issues, recalled Dr Hannah Cleary, a consulting veterinarian for Hill’s Pet Nutrition. “She responded really well to that and stayed on it as long-term management.”

Digestive issues are the top reason cats visit the vet and the second most common for dogs – together, these cases make up over 40% of all feline and canine clinical visits, according to ​​Hill’s data.

“Vomiting and diarrhoea are what most people notice first, but there are other signs including weight loss, changes in appetite, mucus or blood in the stool,” said Cleary.

Sometimes the cause is simple. “Garbage guts,” she said, referring to when a dog gets into something they shouldn’t. “Their stomach lets them know about it.”

Other times, it’s more complex – food sensitivities, inflammatory conditions, parasites, or underlying endocrine issues. “That’s why we always say, get your vet involved early. They can help rule out anything serious and recommend the right approach. Often, that starts with nutrition.”

Veterinary advice has shifted in recent years. Where once the advice was to “rest the gut,” the thinking now is to feed early with the right food.

“There’s no digestive condition that doesn’t benefit from good nutrition,” Cleary explained. “We now know that even short periods without food can cause the gut lining to atrophy. The sooner we get nourishing food in, the better.”

Hill’s Prescription Diet Gastrointestinal Biome is a high-fibre pet food available with a veterinary recommendation. This food contains Hill’s ActivBiome+ Digestion blend, a proprietary blend of prebiotic fibres including flaxseed, beet pulp, citrus pulp and cranberry pomace.

Gastrointestinal Biome also works quickly to activate the gut microbiome and promote healthy stool. ​​In a 2022 clinical study, it was shown to help firm loose stool in 24 hours and help limit recurrence of digestive upsets in dogs.

Cleary recalled how her retriever Heidi once developed signs of an upset stomach after drinking seawater on holiday. She went straight to a nearby vet. “Heidi was back to normal within a day on Gastrointestinal Biome,” she said.

If your dog is experiencing digestive upset, your vet may recommend either Hill’s Prescription Diet i/d or Gastrointestinal Biome, depending on the signs and the cause.

Cleary explained that Gastrointestinal Biome is a high-fibre food, which is great for fibre-responsive digestive issues, adding that i/d is “ideal” for dogs recovering from digestive upset or needing a gentle, easy-to-digest food.

Cleary recommends feeding a complete, balanced, high-quality food with proven clinical results. Avoiding rich human foods and seeking early vet advice are also key. “Don’t wait for it to pass,” she said. “If your pet has recurring symptoms or just seems off, it’s worth checking.”

When changing foods, Cleary said a gradual shift over about a week is often best for sensitive tummies unless the vet advises otherwise.

Feeding becomes an easy way to support recovery and long-term wellbeing. “You have to feed them anyway,” said Cleary. “Why not feed something that supports their gut and helps them feel better?”

If your pet’s experiencing digestive issues, talk to your vet, as they may recommend Hill’s Gastrointestinal Biome or i/d. What goes in really can shape what comes out.

Learn more at hillspet.co.nz.