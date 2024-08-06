Design a home to fit your lifestyle

This story was prepared by Advance Build and is being published by the New Zealand herald as advertorial.

Prefab housing, clever floor plans: Advance Build’s dream homes.

Owning a home is a significant milestone for many Kiwis – and prefabricated homes are revolutionising the construction industry, offering flexibility, quality, and speed.

As a leader in this field, Advance Build combines innovative design with superior craftsmanship and a hassle-free build process to create your dream home. Whether you’re a first-time buyer, a growing family, or looking to downsize, Advance Build can help you design a home that fits your lifestyle.

With a wide range of floor plans and a streamlined build process, Advance Build provides an exciting and hassle-free building experience.

With over 15 years of experience, Advance Build is a trusted name in prefab housing. Our factory in Kerikeri allows us to build homes efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

We provide personalised customer service, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free building experience. By building in a controlled environment, we avoid common delays and unexpected costs, providing you with peace of mind and certainty.

Quality is our core value. We use premium materials, and strict craftsmanship and quality control checks ensure each home is built to the highest standard of quality.

Tried and tested floor plans

Our thoughtfully designed floor plans are crafted to meet a variety of needs and preferences. From cosy 60m² homes ideal for small families or retirees, to spacious 155m² designs perfect for larger households, our plans offer something for everyone. Each design blends functionality with aesthetic appeal and can be customised to suit your requirements.

How it works

Building your dream home with Advance Build is an enjoyable experience, thanks to our straightforward 6-step process:

1. Free Floor Plan & Quote: Choose a floor plan or create your own with our Home Consultants’ help. This service is complimentary.

2. The Home Starter Pack: We’ll visit your site to take measurements and provide a site plan, floor plan, elevations, kitchen plan, electrical plan, and detailed pricing. Your spot in our building schedule is secured with a $10,000 deposit, deductible from the total contract price.

3. The Contract: Once the contract is signed and the deposit paid, we’ll finalise and submit the full working drawings to the Council for building consent, a process that takes 5-6 weeks.

4. Factory Construction: Your home is constructed in our controlled factory environment in around 9 weeks. You’ll receive weekly updates with photos.

5. Delivery to Site: Delivered overnight, your home is placed on its foundations, and further site works, including decks, garages, and utility connections, are completed.

6. Live Your Dream: Receive your keys and move in. Enjoy your new home, location and the benefits of an Advance Build home!

Start today

Ready to design and build a prefab home? Advance Build offers unmatched quality, customisation, and efficiency. Visit our website to explore floor plans or contact our team to discuss your vision. Your dream home is just a step away!