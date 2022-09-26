Cycling for NZ's 'silent disease'

The Confitex for Men cycling team, including Confitex Men's Health and Wellness Ambassador Tony Marsh, in training for the 2020 Pedal4Prostate event.Photo/Supplied.

The race to support the 42,000 Kiwi men living with prostate cancer.

An endurance cycle race being staged next month is aiming to raise $125,000 for prostate cancer support, awareness, advocacy and research.

The event – in which teams of cyclists will compete to see how many laps of the 2.7km Hampton Downs Motorsport Park track they can complete in four hours – is part of the Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand's (PCFNZ) Blue September annual awareness and fundraising campaign.

Confitex Technology CEO Christine Arden says the Kiwi company is proud to be a sponsor of the event.

She says Confitex is a world leader in reusable absorbent textile technology and has worked closely with men living with the after effects of prostate cancer treatment to fine-tune its Confitex for Men range of leakproof male incontinence underwear.

PCFNZ data shows that 42,000 Kiwi men are living with the disease. It affects one man in every eight, and is the third biggest killer of men in this country.

Each year, more than 4000 Kiwi blokes receive the news that cancer cells have been detected in their prostate, a walnut-sized gland located just below the bladder. Although for many men the cancer does not progress to become life-threatening, for others early diagnosis can mean the difference between life and death.

"Although treatment is available, the ongoing side effects, which can include impotence and incontinence, can be life-altering," says Arden. "For the large part it is a silent disease, partly because it is often symptomless until quite advanced, and partly because so few men feel comfortable talking about these very personal issues.

Confitex protective underwear for men is ordinary washable fabric underwear but with the benefit of a discreet absorbent pouch.Photo/Supplied.

"A simple blood test to determine the levels of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) is often the beginning of a long journey that starts with active surveillance and may escalate to treatments such as prostate removal surgery (prostatectomy) or radiation therapy."

From deciphering PSA levels and Gleason scores to deciding between treatment options and dealing with the after effects, there's a lot to unpack on the journey – which is where the support of PCFNZ is invaluable.

The foundation provides wrap-around support services to men living with prostate cancer and their families. Its free 0800 4 PROSTATE information line, support groups, counselling and fitness programmes are funded entirely by donations.

With a goal of $1 million in mind, the charity is hoping New Zealanders will get behind the hundreds of Blue Do fundraising events taking place throughout the country over the next few weeks. The Pedal4Prostate endurance cycle race, to be held on Sunday October 9, is one of the biggest. The teams, some more serious than others, will compete to see not only how fast they can ride, but also how much sponsorship money they can raise in the process.

Confitex is focused on designing and manufacturing high-performing washable hygiene products that transform lives and help reduce waste.

"Many men regain bladder control following prostate surgery, but others will experience a degree of urine leakage for the rest of their lives," says Arden. "That's when Confitex for Men leakproof washable underwear can provide a comfortable, discreet and eco-friendly alternative to single-use paper and plastic incontinence pads, shields and guards."

She says Confitex for Men leakproof trunks are ordinary fabric underwear with the added bonus of a pouch lined with Confitex's patented super absorbent textile to provide discreet protection against light-to-moderate bladder leakage.

"Extensive laboratory testing has shown that Confitex for Men pee-proof underwear are the best-performing reusable men's incontinence underwear on the market, offering a superior combination of absorbency and leakproofing, without added bulk."

They have been independently lab-verified by international standards laboratory UL on a range of measures, including absorbency, leakproofing, odour-resistance, breathability and durability. They can be washed more than 52 times without any deterioration in performance, and can even be tumble-dried for convenience.

"Confitex protective underwear for men look and feel just like ordinary underwear, so the wearer can feel confident getting changed at the gym with no-one the wiser. They're also convenient, with easy online order and home delivery replacing trips to the supermarket, and no need for disposal headaches when out and about," Arden says.

"Being reusable over and over again, they're far better for the environment than single-use hygiene products, which currently make up about 10 per cent of the bulk in our landfills – and work out more affordable in the long run."

Confitex for Men incontinence underwear is available only from the official website confitex.co.nz