Cutting-edge innovation recognised

This story was prepared by BIG Ideas and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

BIG Ideas triumphs at the 2024 3M All Wraps Challenge.

BIG Ideas has made a mark on the sign-making industry by winning the prestigious 2024 3M All Wraps Challenge. Their dedication to technical skill, innovative design, and craftsmanship set them apart in this competitive field.

Judges praised BIG Ideas for their meticulous attention to detail and clear explanations of their process. The complexity of their project was amplified by the absence of laminate, showcasing their ability to push boundaries in large-scale signage installations. Their work demonstrated precision and creativity that exceeded expectations, earning high praise.

Crafting ‘The Future’ for the America’s Cup

BIG Ideas took on a unique challenge for the 37th America’s Cup, working closely with Emirates Team New Zealand and visionary Grant Dalton. The concept, ‘The Future,’ required them to depict an electronic wave design on a 75-foot race boat, creating a visually stunning 3D effect on a surface marked by complex curves and concave sections.

After months of preparation, they selected 3M 180mC vinyl without overlaminate – a groundbreaking choice for a race boat. This marked the first time in America’s Cup history that a vinyl-wrapped decal, instead of traditional paint, adorned the hull. The decision minimised time while ensuring resilience in tough conditions.

Technical mastery and rigorous testing

BIG Ideas undertook extensive trials to determine the best vinyl for adhesion and flexibility on the hull’s raw satin carbon fibre. Applying the vinyl was no simple task; the mid-section of the hull required an innovative heating technique to stretch and fit the vinyl across the gunnel and chime, spanning around 1680mm. This allowed the vinyl to conform precisely to the boat’s shape, encapsulating the gunnel and chime.

Ensuring optimal adhesion and durability

The project also involved careful planning and testing to ensure maximum adhesion along the boat’s chime line. After applying the graphic, the team let it cure for 48 hours before reheating and re-tensioning critical areas. Once confident in the adhesion, a thin coat of Resene Clear was sprayed on certain areas for a uniform look and to seal the chime.

The Resene Clearcoat served two purposes: to create a cohesive finish on the hull and to add durability, especially in the aft where the boat faces speeds over 50 knots in rough seas. This step was essential to maintain the graphic’s visual integrity under extreme conditions.

A new standard in creative signmaking

Through this project, BIG Ideas set a new benchmark for technical innovation and creativity in the signmaking industry. Their approach combined intricate design, material science, and practical application, delivering a visually impactful experience.

This achievement highlights BIG Ideas’ dedication to quality and innovation, a pivotal moment in the use of self-adhesive vinyl graphics on high-performance race boats. By embracing advanced technology and craftsmanship, BIG Ideas continues to break barriers and redefine what’s possible in signage.