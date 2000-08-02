Create forever family memories with these holiday deals

Highlands Motorsport & Tourism Park. Photo / Supplied.

When it comes to planning a family holiday, it can be tempting to fall back on the same old options. But with so many exciting places to visit and things to do in this beautiful country of ours, your next break is the perfect opportunity to try something refreshingly different with the fam. And with so many inclusive deals on offer, it's an easy decision to make. Whether you're into nature, thrill-seeking or just need some R&R, family fun time will kick up a notch as you share in the magic of new experiences.

Larnach Kids Mini Break Package

In the deep south, the kids' imaginations will run wild as you explore the iconic Larnach Castle, then spend two nights in its historic stables-turned-accommodation, with its 140-years of history. After a complimentary cooked breakfast both mornings, the fun continues with entry to the Royal Albatross colony to witness some incredible wildlife, before some interactive activities at the Tūhura Science Centre, where boredom doesn't exist. You'll witness a tropical rainforest filled with exotic butterflies, a waterfall of over five metres, a sky bridge, a three-storey indoor slide, a bike-riding skeleton, and 43 other hands-on interactive curiosities. Package price: $590 for two adults and two children, for 2 night stay.

The West Coast Back to the Future 2

The wild West Coast has more than its fair share of wonderment to explore. Raise your spirits with a night in a 4-star luxury ocean view room at the Beachfront Hotel in Hokitika, then get the heart racing with an exhilarating (and totally safe) 20-metre high adventure walk at Treetop Walkway. The next night, keep that tree theme going with a stay in a luxury tree lodge at the Rainforest Retreat in Franz Josef before soaring above the majestic magic of the Franz Josef Glacier with a Glacier Helicopter Scenic Flight. To top it all off, there's more grounded activity at the West Coast Wildlife Centre in the centre of Franz Josef where you can say hello to the world's rarest - and cutest - kiwi (Rowi) and live tuatara. $299 per person.

Bill Richardson Transport World. Photo / Supplied.

Southland: Mega Pass

If you're a family of motorheads, Invercargill is a dream come true. With a Mega Pass package you'll have access to Bill Richardson Transport World, where kids of all ages can explore the 15,000 square metres of sheds filled with all manner of transportation-related activities and exhibitions. Motorcycle enthusiasts will be in their element at the Classic Motorcycle Mecca, the leading motorcycle museum in the Southern Hemisphere. Then, as the icing on the motorised magic, choose from the Big Dig or Big Push rides at Dig This, where you can operate a 15-tonne digger or bulldozer to your heart's content. From $295 per person.

Photo / Supplied.

Wairakei Resort Tāupo

The Tāupo area's watery playground will be right at your fingertips with a stay at the Wairakei Resort, sitting amid the forested slopes of Wairakei Thermal Valley – that is if you can bring yourself to leave this sprawling estate. A golf course, tennis and squash courts, heated swimming pools and six outdoor hot tubs and on-site spa will keep everyone entertained and soothed before a good night's sleep in a twin share room, with a free buffet breakfast waiting for you each morning. Priced from $176 per night for two adults and two children.

Wētā Workshop Magical Movie-Making Experience

Movie buffs should make a beeline for Wellington in the next holidays. Settle in to a Superior Room, including two double beds, at Novotel Wellington and wake up to a full cooked breakfast before disappearing into a world of movie magic at Wētā Workshop. On a combo tour you can immerse yourself in the props, costumes and creatures of some of your favourite films, including The Lord of the Rings and Avatar, plus discover the filmmaking techniques of miniature effects, including the monumental miniatures from Thunderbirds Are Go. One night's accommodation and combo passes are priced from $370 for a family of four.

Mt Ruapehu. Photo / Supplied.

Family Spring Ski Package

Did you know that the end of the ski season can be one of the best times to hit the slopes? More sunshine, some great snow drops and less crowds make for some seriously good mountain action. Base yourself for a night at Plateau Lodge in National Park Village and stay in a two-bedroom apartment to set yourself up for your time in the snow. For a family of four, you'll also get ski, boots and poles hire, $150 voucher at Schnapps Bar and Restaurant and a mini golf pass for Schnapps in National Park Village. Breakfast is also included, along with wifi and there's a spa pool on offer too, to ease tired muscles after a day on the slopes. $717 for family of four.

Highlands Family Deal

The laughs will come thick and fast on a day out at Highlands Motorsport & Tourism Park in the Otago town of Cromwell. Experience all the high-octane fun with two single or tandem karts, then whizz around a world-class race track with a professional driver at the helm in the famous Highlands Taxi and you'll get a taste of what it might feel like to be on the professional racing circuit. You'll also get family museum entry, including access to the super fun Virtual Reality Room and a round of mini golf. Priced from $199 for a family of four.

