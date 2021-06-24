Cool things to do this winter

Polynesian Spa. Image / Supplied.

If you're thinking that you just have to stay in and wait this season out, think again. New Zealand's wintry experiences are far too good to just stay indoors.

Skiers may rejoice come winter, but they're not the only ones who get to have some fun in the cold months. In fact, some things are just better in winter, including some excellent-value packages that will ensure this season is one to relish. Hot pools, cycling, wine tasting, mountain biking and absorbing the sights in some of our most scenic spots, winter's never looked so good!

WĀNAKAEXPERIENCE — THREE-NIGHT PACKAGE

Wānakas good looks are evident year round but come winter this South Island town really shows off its charms. Spend time in this wonderland with a three-night stay at the cosy Copper Beach Wānaka and be treated to a delicious gourmet breakfast to start the day, tea and coffee throughout the day and home baking and fresh fruit to keep the fires burning. When you're ready to explore, the 'Wānaka & Surrounds' from Wānaka Trike Tours will highlight why this town is such a popular winter destination, and also included is a wine tasting experience of local drops. Use the spa to soak the bones, then a complimentary glass of wine and transport into town for an evening dinner round out the enticing package.

From $548 pp. copperbeechwanaka.nz

Spoonser Tunnel, Nelson. Photo / Getty Images.

TASMAN'S GREAT TASTE TRAIL TREAT — WINTER SPECIAL

Get the heart pumping while you take in the gorgeous scenery of the Tasman area on a two-day cycle tour with Nelson Cycle Hire. All your bike gear is included, plus maps and guide notes, transport to or from the tours, luggage transfer and one night's accommodation in Nelson or Māpua, including breakfast. From Nelson airport, on your first day of cycling you'll enjoy a leisurely meander through the coastal wetlands to Māpua, where you'll receive a shared pizza and a glass of wine at Rimu Grove Wine Bar. The next day you'll be exploring Spooners Tunnel, where you'll be treated to a 10-kilometre downhill blast, plus a free wine-tasting is also on the cards. It's a delicious combination of activity and treats.

From $320 pp. nelsoncyclehire.co.nz

LUXURY APRES E-BIKE PACKAGE

Looking for a five-star experience with a mountain biking twist? Rotorua has the best all-year mountain biking and is celebrated for its one-of-a-kind "apres bike" lifestyle, so you can enjoy some luxury alongside your adrenaline. Included is two nights at the new five-star Pullman Rotorua, dinner for two at Barrel & Co, e-bike hire for two from Mountain Bike Rotorua and to top it all off a private luxury lakeside spa at Polynesian Spa. Apres bike — only in Rotorua!

$1134 for 2 people. pullmanrotorua.com/our-offers/

ENJOY THE ART LIFE - TARANAKI

One of New Zealand's best contemporary art galleries, the Govett-Brewster – Len Lye Centre is an integral part of New Plymouth's culture and the New Zealand art scene. Home to Len Lye's film and sculpture collection, the gallery also has a prominent global and pacific focus. That along with the iconic exterior architecture, make this gallery a unique New Plymouth attraction for visitors to experience. Try the "Art Life " with someone special for this luxury one night getaway at Auto Lodge. Enjoy a complimentary bottle of Prosecco on arrival. Sleep in/late check out and a full cooked breakfast the following morning, receive two complimentary entries to Govett-Brewster Art Gallery / Len Lye Centre.

From pp $199. autolodge.co.nz/special-offers/

Mt Ruapehu. Photo / Getty Images.

MID WEEK SKI RUAPEHU

Of course, we can't go past the ultimate winter activity — fun in the snow. The Central Plateau of the North Island delivers in spades, dominated as it is by the three mighty mountains of Ngauruhoe, Tongariro and Ruapehu. If you want to beat the crowds and save, head to the slopes of Mt Ruapehu during weekdays and you'll pay just $74 per adult for the joy of whizzing down them by ski or snowboard.

$74 per adult. mtruapehu.com/passes

